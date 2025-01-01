Does Google Forms Work in China?


What is Google Forms?

Google Forms is a free online form-building tool that enables users to create surveys, quizzes, and data collection forms. As part of Google Workspace, it integrates with Google Sheets for real-time data analysis and collaboration.

Is Google Forms Available in China?

No, Google Forms is blocked in China due to The Great Firewall of China, meaning users cannot access or submit forms without a VPN. Additionally, Google’s cloud infrastructure is not compliant with China’s data localisation laws, making it unsuitable for businesses targeting Chinese users. ICP Filing is required for companies that want to legally operate an online form platform in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina provides China-friendly alternatives to Google Forms by:

  • Recommending compliant form-building platforms that work within China.
  • Assisting with ICP Filing for businesses that need to host online forms legally.
  • Ensuring data security and accessibility for Chinese audiences.

Need an alternative to Google Forms in China? Contact us, and we can set you up with the best solution!

Related Content

Does Microsoft Forms Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?