Google Forms is a free online form-building tool that enables users to create surveys, quizzes, and data collection forms. As part of Google Workspace, it integrates with Google Sheets for real-time data analysis and collaboration.
No, Google Forms is blocked in China due to The Great Firewall of China, meaning users cannot access or submit forms without a VPN. Additionally, Google’s cloud infrastructure is not compliant with China’s data localisation laws, making it unsuitable for businesses targeting Chinese users. ICP Filing is required for companies that want to legally operate an online form platform in China.
AppInChina provides China-friendly alternatives to Google Forms by:
Need an alternative to Google Forms in China? Contact us, and we can set you up with the best solution!