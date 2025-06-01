Does Flutter Work in China?


What is Flutter?

Flutter is an open-source UI software development toolkit created by Google for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase. Developers use Flutter to create visually rich, high-performance apps using the Dart programming language. It provides a fast development cycle, expressive and flexible UI components, and full support for both iOS and Android, making it a popular choice for cross-platform development.

Flutter is known for its customisable widgets, native performance, and hot reload feature, which significantly boosts developer productivity. It integrates with a wide array of backend services and development tools, allowing teams to build and scale apps efficiently across platforms.

Is Flutter Available in China?

Flutter is largely supported in China, but developers may encounter several limitations due to network restrictions and service accessibility. While the Flutter SDK and core libraries are open source and accessible, some dependencies—such as those hosted on Google servers (e.g., Firebase, Google Fonts, or pub.dev)—can be blocked or load slowly behind the Great Firewall.

Additionally, features like Google Maps, Google Sign-In, or Firebase Analytics may not function properly in mainland China. Developers targeting Chinese users must also ensure compliance with local regulations, including the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), which affects data collection and third-party services.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina enables developers to successfully launch and maintain Flutter apps in China by:

  • Replacing Google services with local, compliant alternatives such as Huawei Location, Umeng Analytics, and China-friendly push notification providers.
  • Hosting Flutter app data within mainland China to meet regulatory requirements.
  • Ensuring fast and reliable delivery of Flutter app assets by mirroring or caching packages and fonts.
  • Providing full legal compliance with China’s cybersecurity and privacy laws, including the PIPL.

