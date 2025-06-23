Does FirebaseAuth Work in China?

Firebase Authentication (FirebaseAuth) is a backend service provided by Google that enables developers to authenticate users in mobile and web apps. It supports multiple authentication methods, including email/password, phone numbers, and third-party identity providers like Google, Facebook, Apple, and Twitter.
FirebaseAuth is widely used for its ease of integration, robust security features, and seamless connection with other Firebase and Google Cloud services. It simplifies user management while offering features like multi-factor authentication, session management, and secure token generation.
FirebaseAuth is not fully functional in mainland China. Since the service relies on Google infrastructure—including APIs and authentication endpoints—requests may be blocked or delayed by the Great Firewall. Authentication flows that require Google Sign-In or social logins are particularly unreliable.
Additionally, FirebaseAuth does not provide local data hosting in China, making it non-compliant with China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) and other data residency requirements. This presents a legal and operational challenge for businesses relying on FirebaseAuth for user management in China.
