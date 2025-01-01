Does Drip Work in China?


What is Drip?

Drip, founded in 2013, is an e-commerce-focused email marketing platform that helps businesses automate customer engagement through personalised email and SMS campaigns. It integrates with platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce.

Is Drip Available in China?

Drip faces accessibility challenges in China due to its Western cloud hosting and reliance on Google Analytics, Facebook integrations, and payment providers that are blocked by The Great Firewall of China. Without an ICP Filing, Drip-hosted forms and landing pages may be blocked or slow to load in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses implement marketing automation in China by:

  • Providing localised email and SMS solutions for seamless customer engagement.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure legal website access.
  • Replacing restricted integrations with China-approved alternatives.

With AppInChina, businesses can optimise customer engagement without technical issues in China. Contact us to get started!

