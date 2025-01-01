Does Dataset Work in China?


What is Dataset?

Dataset is a modern log management platform built to collect, store, and analyse machine-generated data from servers, applications, and infrastructure. Often used for debugging, security auditing, and performance monitoring, Dataset offers powerful querying and visualisation capabilities. It is designed to integrate easily with cloud-native environments and popular observability stacks. Businesses leverage Dataset to maintain visibility across distributed systems, detect anomalies, and respond quickly to incidents.

Is Dataset Available in China?

Datasets’ services are typically hosted on global cloud providers such as AWS or Google Cloud, which often encounter accessibility issues in China due to the Great Firewall. These restrictions can lead to high latency, disrupted access to dashboards, or complete unavailability. Moreover, Dataset may rely on third-party scripts, external APIs, and integrations that are blocked in China. Without local hosting and regulatory alignment—including ICP Filing and compliance with the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL)—Dataset cannot be reliably accessed in China’s digital environment.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Dataset in China by:

  • Deploying localised alternatives or on-premise log management solutions compatible with China’s infrastructure.
  • Ensuring full compliance with Chinese cybersecurity laws and ICP requirements.
  • Replacing blocked external integrations with local equivalents to maintain operational visibility.

Keep your logs visible and secure in China—contact us to get started!

Related Content

Does Firebase Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?