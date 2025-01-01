Authentisign, founded in 2007, is an electronic signature solution designed specifically for the real estate industry. It allows real estate professionals, agents, and brokers to digitally sign and manage contracts securely, ensuring compliance with industry regulations. It integrates seamlessly with transaction management platforms like Lone Wolf Technologies and zipLogix, making it a preferred choice for real estate professionals.
Authentisign may face connectivity and performance issues in China due to The Great Firewall restricting cloud-based document services. Additionally, businesses in the real estate industry operating in China must complete ICP Filing to legally process transactions online.
