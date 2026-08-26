Selling successfully on Tmall or Taobao requires more than opening a store and translating product listings into Chinese. Brands need to manage platform rules, store design, product content, advertising, livestreaming, customer service, inventory, fulfillment, data analysis and major sales campaigns such as 6.18 and 11.11.

Many brands therefore work with a Taobao or Tmall Partner, commonly referred to as a TP (淘宝/天猫代运营服务商). A TP is a third-party e-commerce service provider that manages some or all of a brand’s operations within Alibaba’s commerce ecosystem.

This guide explains what TPs do, the different partnership models available, how much they cost, how to assess their capabilities and which terms should be included in a TP agreement.

What Is a Tmall or Taobao Partner?

A TP is a company that operates e-commerce stores for brands on Alibaba platforms. The term is commonly interpreted as a Trusted Partner and is also used more generally for Chinese e-commerce operations agencies.

Services can include market research, store application and design, product localisation and catalogue management, pricing, promotions, advertising, livestreaming, customer service, CRM, data reporting, inventory planning, fulfilment and returns.

The scope varies considerably. Some TPs specialise in a particular category, such as beauty, fashion, food, health products or consumer electronics. Others provide broader services across multiple platforms and may also manage JD, Douyin, RedNote (Xiaohongshu) and WeChat.

One of China’s largest publicly listed e-commerce service providers, Baozun, divides its e-commerce services into online store operations, warehousing and fulfillment, and digital marketing and IT solutions. This illustrates how broad a full-service TP relationship can become.

What Is the Difference Between Taobao, Tmall and Tmall Global?

Although they sit within the same Alibaba ecosystem, the three platforms should not be treated as interchangeable.

Platform Main positioning Typical route for an international brand Taobao Broad marketplace containing independent stores, merchants, creators and specialist sellers Usually operated through an eligible local structure or distributor Tmall Brand-led domestic B2C marketplace Normally requires a qualifying Chinese entity and domestic commercial setup Tmall Global Cross-border platform for overseas brands and products Can accept qualifying overseas or Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan entities

Alibaba describes the Taobao app as the top-level traffic gateway through which consumers can access Taobao stores, Tmall flagship stores, Tmall Supermarket, Tmall Global and other Alibaba marketplaces.

Tmall Global is usually the most accessible flagship-store route for an overseas brand without a Chinese legal entity. Its official merchant information states that the store-opening entity must be an overseas or Hong Kong, Macao or Taiwan company. Tmall Global also operates alternative supplier and fulfilment models for brands that are not ready to manage a complete flagship store.

Do Foreign Brands Need a TP?

A TP is not universally mandatory. Tmall Global states that a flagship store can be self-managed or operated by a third-party Tmall Partner. The platform also offers onboarding support and merchant tools.

However, self-management means providing Chinese-language store operations, local product and campaign strategy, design, content, customer service during Chinese shopping hours, paid media, livestreaming, fulfilment, returns, compliance and communication with Alibaba’s account teams.

For an overseas company without an experienced Chinese e-commerce team, employing all of these functions internally can be more difficult than appointing a TP.

A brand may not need a full-service TP if it already has a Chinese entity, an internal operations team, local customer service, established logistics and experienced performance marketers. It may instead hire specialist providers for advertising, livestreaming, design or fulfillment.

Which Tmall Global Business Model Should You Choose?

Before choosing a TP, an overseas brand should determine which Tmall Global business model fits its strategy.

Tmall Global’s official merchant channel identifies three principal models:

Model How it works When it may be suitable Tmall Global Store (TMG) The brand operates a flagship store, either internally or through a TP Brands that want control over positioning, pricing, customer experience and long-term growth Tmall Overseas Fulfilment (TOF) Products are sold through a Tmall Global-operated store and orders are fulfilled from overseas warehouses Brands testing demand without building a complete standalone store operation Tmall Direct Import (TDI) Tmall’s direct-import team purchases products and resells them Brands prioritising wholesale distribution and faster access over direct store control

Tmall Global says its onboarding process can move from application to launch in as little as 30 days, covering online application, qualification assessment, store preparation and launch. This is an accelerated platform estimate rather than a guarantee: product compliance, localisation, logistics and commercial preparation can make the complete market-entry project longer.

The chosen model changes what kind of TP, if any, the brand needs. A flagship-store strategy may require a complete operating team, while a TOF or TDI arrangement places more of the retail or fulfilment function with Tmall Global.

What Services Should a Full-Service TP Provide?

A full-service proposal should make the following responsibilities explicit:

Workstream Expected scope Market strategy Demand, competition, consumers, pricing, compliance, assortment and budget Application Company, trademark, brand and category documents; platform liaison and account setup Localisation Chinese naming, search terms, product pages, creative assets, technical details and compliant claims Store operations Listings, stock, prices, promotions, platform notices, complaints, campaigns and reporting Advertising Search and recommendation media, with clear budget authority and account access Content Livestreams, short video, creators and supporting RedNote, Douyin or WeChat activity Customer management Pre-sale and after-sales support, returns, membership and repeat-purchase campaigns Fulfilment Forecasting, warehousing, customs, orders, delivery and returns, whether provided directly or subcontracted

A credible TP should be willing to advise against an immediate flagship-store launch if the product, pricing or budget is not competitive. Tmall alone decides whether to approve an application, so no provider should guarantee acceptance. Advertising and influencer spending should be separated from operating fees, and the brand should retain access to customer insights and key accounts. For more detail, read AppInChina’s complete guide to Tmall Ads in China.

What Is the Difference Between an Agency, Distributor and Hybrid TP?

The commercial label “TP” can conceal very different relationships.

Model Inventory ownership Brand control Typical TP remuneration Agency Usually retained by the brand Relatively high Setup fee, monthly retainer and/or sales commission Distributor TP or distributor purchases the products Lower Wholesale margin between purchase and resale price Hybrid Responsibilities and risk are shared Negotiated Combination of retainer, commission and/or product margin

Under an agency model, the brand normally retains more control over pricing, inventory, store assets and strategy, but it also bears more operating and advertising risk.

Under a distribution model, the local partner purchases and resells the products. This can reduce the brand’s operational burden, but the partner may expect exclusive rights, wholesale discounts and greater control over pricing and channels.

A hybrid model can align incentives, but only if the agreement clearly separates agency fees, sales commissions, inventory margins and reimbursable expenses.

How Much Does a Tmall or Taobao TP Cost?

There is no single official TP price. Fees depend on the platform, category, store size, expected GMV, service scope and whether the TP assumes inventory risk.

Common charges include:

initial strategy

setup fee

monthly retainer

sales commission

advertising-management fee

Creative production, livestreaming, influencers, customer service, software, fulfilment, returns, samples and campaign expenses may be included, charged separately or passed through from subcontractors. The proposal should make the treatment of each item explicit.

TP charges must be separated from Tmall’s own platform costs. Tmall Global currently describes a security deposit, normally RMB 50,000 unless otherwise specified; an annual technical-service fee of RMB 30,000 or RMB 60,000 depending on the primary category; and a real-time technical-service commission generally ranging from 2% to 5% by product category.

Tmall Global states that the annual fee is not refunded and that a multi-category store pays the highest applicable annual-fee tier rather than adding the tiers together.

Advertising, logistics, product compliance, duties, taxes and TP services sit outside these platform charges.

Which Payment Terms Should Be Included in a TP Agreement?

The commercial proposal should identify exactly what triggers each payment.

A milestone structure can separate the market assessment, application, store design, catalogue completion and launch from the recurring operating retainer, performance commission and campaign budgets.

The agreement should state when the retainer begins and whether the setup fee is refundable if the application fails. It must define whether commission applies to paid GMV, settled revenue or net sales after refunds; how coupons and platform subsidies are treated; and whether cancelled or returned orders are excluded. It should also disclose any markup on media, influencers or production, specify which expenses require written approval, require supporting invoices and allocate currency-conversion and bank-transfer costs.

GMV should never be used as a commission base without a precise contractual definition. Orders that are cancelled, refunded, subsidised or never settled can create a large difference between reported GMV and revenue received by the brand.

What Refund Policy Should a TP Offer?

Completed strategy, design or localisation work may reasonably be non-refundable. However, the contract should distinguish completed work from services the TP has not yet delivered.

The refund and termination clauses should cover application rejection, missed launch deadlines, withdrawal before or after work begins, failure to provide the promised team, material platform-rule changes, unused logistics deposits and the transition to another TP. Refunds can be tied to accepted milestones: completed work is paid, while prepaid but undelivered services are returned.

Unspent media money should be reconciled separately from the TP’s service fees. A brand should not lose unused advertising funds merely because the operating agreement ends.

How Should You Evaluate a TP?

Verify its platform status

Alibaba maintains an official Taobao and Tmall service-provider directory. Use it to check the provider’s registered identity and listed capabilities. Because classifications and platform status can change, verification should be repeated immediately before appointment.

Part of Taobao and Tmall’s service-provider directory

Official recognition is a useful initial filter, but it is not a guarantee that a TP is suitable for a particular brand.

Check communication and language support

For overseas brands, the TP should offer a bilingual account-management process. Confirm the working languages, meeting and reporting timetable, response expectations, escalation contacts, responsibility for translating platform notices and which language controls if contract versions differ.

The brand should not depend on informal summaries of important platform or compliance communications.

How Long Does It Take to Launch With a TP?

Tmall Global says its onboarding process can be completed in as little as 30 days. A complete foreign-brand launch often needs additional time for strategy, compliance, content, logistics and inventory preparation.

A practical project plan should include:

Phase Main work Assessment Platform route, product eligibility, competitors, pricing and budget Application Entity, trademark, brand and category documents Store preparation Design, localisation, catalogue, payments and customer service Supply-chain setup Inventory, customs, warehousing, fulfilment and returns Pre-launch Advertising accounts, content, campaign calendar and testing Launch Initial traffic, customer service and operational monitoring Optimisation Conversion, media efficiency, assortment and repeat purchase

The TP should provide deadlines for work under its control while clearly identifying dependencies on the brand, Tmall and logistics or regulatory authorities.

How Is AI Changing the Role of TPs?

Tmall announced further AI-powered merchant tools in 2026, including agentic capabilities within Business Advisor for store analytics, advertising, customer service, visual generation and post-sale processes. Alibaba also reported that its Dianxiaomi customer-service tool had been piloted by 200,000 merchants and produced a 30% increase in conversion during the pilot.

This does not eliminate the need for a TP, but it changes what brands should pay for. Routine reporting, bidding, store inspection and basic asset production will increasingly be automated. A TP should instead add value through category judgement, brand strategy, local consumer insight, creative direction, supply-chain coordination, compliance, cross-platform execution and commercial accountability.

Ask potential TPs which tasks they automate, how AI output is reviewed, how brand data is protected and whether efficiency gains are reflected in their fees.

What Are the Main Warning Signs When Choosing a TP?

The most serious warning signs are guarantees of store acceptance or sales, forecasts that omit advertising spend, unexplained client logos and an exclusive focus on GMV. Also avoid providers that hide the delivery team, deny access to store or advertising data, use an undefined commission base, conceal third-party markups or demand broad or perpetual exclusivity. A TP that controls the merchant account without a transfer mechanism, cannot reconcile inventory and returns, cannot explain compliance or offers no structured exit process creates unnecessary operational risk.

FAQs

What Does TP Mean in Chinese E-commerce?

TP commonly means Trusted Partner. It refers to a third-party service provider that manages e-commerce operations for brands on e-commerce platform

Is a TP Required to Open a Tmall Global store?

No. Tmall Global states that a flagship store can be self-managed or operated by a third-party TP. However, overseas brands without a Chinese-speaking e-commerce team often need local operational support.

Does a TP Own the Tmall store?

Not necessarily. Ownership and control depend on the merchant structure and contract. Brands should retain or secure transferable access to the merchant account, store data, advertising accounts and creative assets wherever platform rules permit.

How Does a TP Make Money?

Common models include setup fees, monthly retainers, sales commissions, advertising-management fees, wholesale margins and combinations of these charges.

Can a TP Guarantee Sales?

No. A TP can improve execution, but performance also depends on product-market fit, pricing, advertising, competition, inventory, consumer demand and platform conditions.

Should I Choose the Largest TP?

Not automatically. A large TP may offer strong systems and scale, while a category specialist may provide more relevant expertise and senior attention. The proposed team and operating model matter more than company size alone.

Can One TP manage Tmall, JD, Douyin and RedNote?

Some TPs offer multi-platform services. Brands should still verify the provider’s capabilities on each platform and avoid assuming that strong Tmall experience guarantees equally strong content or social-commerce execution elsewhere.

What is the Most Important KPI for a TP?

There is no single universal KPI. Settled net sales and contribution margin provide a stronger commercial picture than GMV alone, while conversion, acquisition cost, repeat purchase, returns and inventory performance help explain the result.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps international brands determine the most appropriate route for selling through Taobao, Tmall and Tmall Global.

Our support covers:

market and competitor research,

platform and operating-model selection

TP identification and due diligence

proposal comparison

Localisation

advertising and compliance review

logistics coordination and ongoing performance analysis.

The objective is not simply to appoint a TP, but to establish a structure in which the brand retains visibility and control while benefiting from experienced local operation.

If you are evaluating a Tmall or Taobao launch, contact us for an initial market-entry assessment.