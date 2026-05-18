The Complete Guide to Steam China

Steam China, officially known in Chinese as 蒸汽平台 (Zhengqi Pingtai), is the approved Mainland China version of Steam. It was developed through Valve’s partnership with Perfect World and launched in open beta on 9 February 2021. Unlike the global Steam store, Steam China operates as a separate China-facing platform and only lists titles that have passed China’s game approval process.

For overseas game developers, Steam China is important because it provides a compliant route to China’s PC gaming market. However, it is also much more limited than global Steam. As of 2026, Steam China’s own search page returns 536 matching products, while global Steam saw more than 19,000 games released in 2025 alone. This difference reflects the central reality of Steam China: it is not a full mirror of global Steam, but a regulated, approved, and much smaller version of the platform.

This guide explains what Steam China is, how it differs from global Steam, what developers need to publish on the platform, and when it makes sense as part of a China game launch strategy.

What Is Steam China?

Steam China is the mainland China version of Steam. It is operated locally through Perfect World and runs separately from the international Steam platform. In Chinese, it is called 蒸汽平台, which translates directly as “Steam Platform.”

The platform was created to provide a version of Steam that complies with China’s regulatory requirements for video games, online services, publishing, and content review. Games on Steam China are expected to go through the required Chinese approval process before being made available to users in mainland China.

This makes Steam China very different from global Steam. Global Steam is an international platform with a huge and constantly expanding catalogue. Steam China is a China-compliant platform with a smaller, curated library of approved titles.

Why Does Steam China Exist?

Steam China exists because China regulates game publishing more strictly than many other markets. Games officially published in mainland China must pass government approval and receive a game publishing approval, commonly referred to as a Game Publishing ISBN. For Steam China, this means games must be approved before they can be sold or operated through the platform. Steam’s own China documentation states that publishing a game on Steam China requires Chinese government approval, after which the Chinese publisher receives an ISBN that is displayed on the product page.

Before Steam China launched, many Chinese players used global Steam. However, the global Steam store operated in a more ambiguous position because many games available internationally did not have Chinese approval. Steam China was created to offer a compliant alternative for the mainland market while preserving a separate global Steam ecosystem.

Perfect World and Valve first presented more details about the China-specific platform in 2019, during the period around The International 2019 in Shanghai. The platform then launched as an open beta in February 2021.

How is Steam China Different From Global Steam?

Steam China and global Steam are separate platforms.

The most important difference is the game library. Steam China only includes games that are approved for the Mainland China market. Global Steam includes a much wider catalog of international titles, many of which do not have Chinese approval.

The second difference is operation. Steam China is operated locally with Perfect World’s involvement. The footer of the Steam China site lists Chinese regulatory and operating information, including an ICP filing, a value-added telecom business license, a network culture license, and public security filing information.

The third difference is publishing access. Releasing a game on global Steam does not automatically make it available on Steam China. Developers need to follow the China-specific publishing process, including working through the appropriate local publishing and approval route.

In simple terms:

Global Steam is the international platform.

is the international platform. Steam China is the approved mainland China platform.

is the approved mainland China platform. A game available on global Steam is not automatically available on Steam China.

A game on Steam China must comply with Chinese approval and publishing requirements.

How Many Games Are on Steam China?

Steam China has a much smaller library than global Steam.

At the time of writing, Steam China’s own search page returns 533 matching products. This may include games, software, DLC, demos, and other product types, so it should not be treated The wider global Steam catalogue is much larger. In 2025 alone, more than 19,000 games were released on Steam globally, which shows the scale difference between global Steam and Steam China.

How Many Chinese Users Are on Steam?

China is one of the most important markets for global Steam, but public user estimates vary.

Some third-party estimates put China at around 11.4 million Steam users, making it one of Steam’s largest country markets. However, this should be treated as an external estimate rather than an official Valve figure.

Older industry commentary also suggested that Steam had built a large Chinese user base before Steam China launched. In 2019, Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad was quoted as saying Steam had more than 40 million users in mainland China, although this referred to the broader global Steam user base rather than Steam China itself.

The key point is that Chinese gamers have historically been important to global Steam, but Steam China itself is a much smaller, regulated platform with a limited approved catalogue.

Do Developers Need an ISBN for Steam China?

Yes. A game needs Chinese ISBN game approval before it can be released on Steam China.

Steam’s own China documentation states that games published on Steam China require Chinese government approval and that, after approval, the Chinese publisher receives an ISBN displayed on the product page.

For overseas developers, this means Steam China is not a simple upload process. You cannot treat it like publishing to global Steam. A China release normally requires:

a licensed Chinese publishing partner

game content review

ISBN approval

Chinese localization

compliance with China’s game regulations

platform-specific publishing coordination

The ISBN is central because it is the approval that allows the game to be officially published in mainland China.

Can Foreign Developers Publish on Steam China?

Yes, but not directly in the same way they publish on global Steam.

Foreign developers generally need to work with a Chinese publishing partner because the China approval process requires a local licensed publisher. That publisher handles the submission process and receives the ISBN after approval. Steam’s China documentation confirms that the ISBN is issued to the Chinese publisher and displayed on the product page.

This means that for overseas studios, publishing on Steam China is usually a partnership-led process. The foreign developer provides the game, materials, localisation, and technical support. The Chinese publisher handles regulatory submission, approval coordination, and local publishing requirements.

What Types of Games Are Suitable for Steam China?

Steam China is most relevant for games that are suitable for official mainland China publishing.

This usually means the game should have:

strong PC or cross-platform potential

content that can pass the Chinese review

Chinese localization

a clear publishing partner

commercial reason to pursue a regulated China release

enough long-term market potential to justify the approval process

Steam China may be especially relevant for PC games, indie titles, premium games, multiplayer games, and games that already have some awareness among Chinese players through global Steam, Bilibili, TapTap, or other communities.

However, it is not suitable for every game. If a title contains sensitive content, complex regulatory issues, gambling-like mechanics, politically sensitive themes, or content that would require major edits, the approval path may be difficult.

What Is the Publishing Process for Steam China?

The process varies by title, publisher, and category, but the general path usually looks like this.

1. Assess Whether Steam China Is the Right Channel

Before beginning the process, developers should assess whether Steam China is worth pursuing. The catalogue is much smaller than global Steam, and approval takes time. For some games, global Steam visibility among Chinese players, Bilibili promotion, TapTap, or other PC game channels may be more practical starting points. For others, an official Steam China launch may be worth the effort.

2. Find a Licensed Chinese Publishing Partner

Foreign developers need a local publisher that can submit the game for approval. The publisher is responsible for handling the regulatory route and working with the relevant authorities.

3. Localise the Game for China

Localisation is not only translation. The game may need changes to language, UI, cultural references, payment flows, account systems, anti-addiction systems, content, and community features.

4. Prepare Submission Materials

The publisher will usually need a full set of game materials, including game build, scripts, screenshots, content descriptions, monetisation details, technical documentation, and compliance documentation.

5. Submit for Game Approval

The game is submitted for review. If approved, the game receives an ISBN through the Chinese publisher. This approval is required for publication on Steam China.

6. Coordinate the Steam China Release

Once approved, the developer and publisher coordinate with the platform on store page setup, product configuration, local operations, pricing, launch timing, and promotion.

Is Global Steam Available in China?

Global Steam has historically been accessible to many users in China, although parts of the Steam ecosystem, especially community-related features, have faced access issues at different times. Reports in 2021 suggested global Steam access was disrupted in China, while later reports indicated that the Steam Store could again be used normally, with Steam Community remaining blocked or restricted.

Chinese gamers can also gain access to more games via the Steam Hong Kong region. Many gamers use VPNs to access the larger database of the Hong Kong region. Steam has also taken advantage of this and has increased prices across the Steam Hong Kong region.

What Are the Limitations of Steam China?

Steam China’s biggest limitation is catalogue size.

Compared with global Steam, the platform has a much smaller library because every game must pass the China approval process. Steam China’s official search page currently returns 536 matching products, which is tiny compared with the scale of global Steam.

The second limitation is approval complexity. A developer cannot simply upload a game to Steam China. The game needs a Chinese publishing partner and approval from Chinese authorities.

The third limitation is discoverability. A smaller catalogue does not automatically guarantee success. Games still need localisation, store page quality, community interest, creator support, and marketing on platforms where Chinese PC gamers spend time.

The fourth limitation is strategic fit. Steam China is useful for official compliance, but it may not replace broader China PC game promotion. Developers may still need Bilibili, Weibo, WeChat, TapTap, KOLs, media outreach, and community operations.

How Should Developers Promote a Game for Steam China?

Promotion for Steam China should start before the store page goes live.

The most important channels are usually:

Bilibili for gameplay videos, creator reviews, and community credibility

for gameplay videos, creator reviews, and community credibility Weibo for announcements, launch visibility, and public discussion

for announcements, launch visibility, and public discussion WeChat for community management, player updates, and support

for community management, player updates, and support TapTap for game-native discovery where relevant

for game-native discovery where relevant KOLs and streamers for gameplay exposure and trust-building

for gameplay exposure and trust-building Steam China store presence for the final conversion point

For PC and premium games, Bilibili is often one of the most important channels because Chinese players use it to watch gameplay, reviews, walkthroughs, and creator commentary. Weibo is more useful for public announcements and campaign visibility. WeChat is useful for player support and community retention.

Steam China should be treated as the official publishing platform, but not as the only marketing channel. Read our guide to game promotion in China to learn more.

What is Best Practice for Steam China?

Start With Regulatory Feasibility

Before planning a Steam China launch, assess whether the game can realistically receive approval. If the game is unlikely to pass review without major changes, the strategy should be reconsidered early.

Choose the Right Publisher

The Chinese publisher is central to the process. A strong publisher can help with submission, regulatory communication, localisation feedback, platform coordination, and launch planning.

Localise Properly

Chinese localisation should cover more than text. Developers should review store assets, user interface, in-game terminology, account flows, payment expectations, tutorials, support materials, and community communication.

Build Awareness Outside Steam China

Because Steam China’s catalogue and user base are limited compared with global Steam, external promotion matters. Bilibili, Weibo, TapTap, WeChat, and KOL campaigns can help build awareness before and during launch.

Treat Steam China as Part of a Wider China Strategy

Steam China is one route into China’s PC game market. It should sit alongside other China-specific strategies, including publishing approval, local community building, platform marketing, creator outreach, and long-term operations.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas game developers prepare for and navigate the China game publishing process.

AppInChina can help by:

assessing whether Steam China is the right route for your game

advising on ISBN, publisher, ICP, and other compliance requirements

helping identify the right Chinese publishing pathway

localizing game content, store assets, and promotional materials for Chinese players

supporting launch planning across Bilibili, Weibo, WeChat, TapTap, and other relevant channels

using AppInChina’s Game Index, Game Store Index, and App Store Index to support China market research and launch planning

reviewing campaign messaging and game materials for China compliance risk

For many developers, the challenge is not just getting onto Steam China. It is making sure the game is compliant, localized, visible, and supported by the right China market-entry strategy. Contact us to get started with your Steam launch in China.