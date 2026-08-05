China remains one of the world’s most important gaming markets, but entering it normally requires more than translating and distributing an existing title. International developers must also select the right platform, establish a compliant publishing structure, adapt their technology and prepare for long-term local operations.

Douyin (Chinese TikTok) Mini Games (抖音小游戏) have become an increasingly accessible and popular route into China’s gaming market. These lightweight games run directly inside Douyin and other supported ByteDance applications, allowing users to move from a short video, livestream, search result or recommendation into gameplay without installing a separate app.

This guide explains what Douyin Mini Games are, whether they have proven successful, how they differ from WeChat Mini Games and what foreign developers need to convert, publish, monetise and promote a game on Douyin in China.

What Are Douyin Mini Games?

Douyin Mini Games are games built to run inside Douyin’s application environment without requiring a conventional app-store download. Users can find and enter them through:

Douyin search

Short videos with a Mini Game link or anchor

Livestreams

The Douyin Mini Game centre

Recommendation feeds

The Douyin homepage sidebar

Friend invitations and chat sharing

Game rankings and social features

Previous-play and re-engagement entry points

Douyin describes the format as “click-to-play” and supports major development engines including Cocos and Unity. Its platform provides account authorisation, advertising, virtual payments, data analysis and content-sharing capabilities. The same game package can also be distributed to compatible ByteDance applications where the required functions and reviews are supported.

The main advantage is the connection between content and gameplay. A user can watch a creator demonstrate a game, click the attached Mini Game entry and begin playing immediately. This reduces the number of steps between discovery and conversion.

Have Douyin Mini Games Proven Successful?

Yes. The available data indicates that Douyin Mini Games have moved beyond an experimental distribution channel and become a meaningful part of China’s growing Mini Game market.

China’s overall Mini Game market generated CNY 53.535 billion in 2025, an increase of 34.39% year on year, according to the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association’s 2025 China Game Industry Report. In-app purchases accounted for CNY 36.464 billion, or 68.11% of the total, while advertising generated CNY 17.071 billion, or 31.89%.

Douyin’s own 2025 ecosystem figures show that it grew considerably faster than the market as a whole.

Indicator Reported Result Douyin Mini Game turnover Up 100% year on year Active user scale Up 120% year on year New games launched Up 41% year on year Turnover contributed by new games Up 56% year on year New games entering the platform’s top 100 grossing chart 74 during 2025 New games exceeding CNY 10 million in monthly turnover More than 10 IAA Mini Game daily active users Up 80% year on year IAA advertising turnover Up 70% year on year IAA average user time Up 20% year on year IAA 7-day and 30-day retention Both up 30% year on year

These figures were presented by Douyin representatives at its December 2025 Mini Game Ecosystem Conference and reported by industry publication Roski.

The results do not mean that every game will succeed on Douyin. They do show that the platform has developed meaningful user demand, monetisation capacity and a creator-led distribution system. Success still depends on game suitability, content performance, retention, monetisation, compliance and operational execution.

Why Do Douyin Mini Games Matter for International Publishers?

Douyin Mini Games provide a different route to users than traditional mobile app stores or WeChat.

For international developers, they can be useful for:

Adapting an existing casual, hybrid-casual or mid-core game for China. Testing demand before investing in a full Chinese mobile-game release. Using short videos and livestreams as direct acquisition channels. Building gameplay that naturally produces watchable and shareable moments. Monetising through advertising, in-app purchases or a hybrid model. Creating a branded game or campaign connected to an existing intellectual property. Extending a game across several Chinese Mini Game platforms using a shared technical core.

Douyin is particularly relevant when a game is visually understandable within a few seconds. A satisfying action, dramatic choice, competitive result, progression moment or creator reaction can become both entertainment content and a direct route into the game.

How Are Douyin Mini Games Different From Mobile Games?

The main difference is how users discover, access and share the game.

Feature Douyin Mini Game Traditional Mobile Game Access Directly inside Douyin or another supported ByteDance app Downloaded through an app store Installation No separate app installation Full installation required Discovery Videos, livestreams, search, recommendations, social sharing and Mini Game entry points App stores, advertising, creators and external links Conversion path Content can lead directly into gameplay Users normally leave the content platform and complete an app-store download Sharing Native recording, video publishing, chat and social functions Requires separate platform integrations Monetisation IAA, IAP or hybrid models where approved App-store payments, advertising or other approved systems Technical capacity More restricted package, runtime and memory environment Greater support for complex and asset-heavy games Updates Submitted through the Douyin developer platform Submitted through each app store Best suited to Games with fast comprehension, visible feedback and repeatable content moments Larger games requiring deeper onboarding or extensive local resources

A Douyin Mini Game can complement rather than replace a traditional game. It may operate as a standalone product, a lighter version of an existing title, a market test or a companion experience connected to a broader game or brand.

How Are Douyin Mini Games Different From WeChat Mini Games?

Both formats allow users to play without installing a separate app, but their strongest distribution mechanisms are different.

Area Douyin Mini Games WeChat Mini Games Core discovery advantage Algorithmic content distribution Social graph and super-app reach Main organic entry points Short videos, livestreams, recommendation feeds, search and sidebar Chats, groups, search, QR codes, Official Accounts and Channels Content creation Native gameplay recording, creator videos and livestream integrations Sharing, Channels content and community distribution Social model Content discovery plus growing friend, group and ranking functions Established chat, group and friend network Strongest use cases Visually engaging, creator-friendly and trend-responsive games Social, casual, multiplayer and community-oriented games Paid acquisition Integrated with Douyin’s creator and performance-marketing ecosystem Integrated with Tencent advertising and WeChat placements

Douyin should not be treated simply as a secondary version of WeChat. A game that succeeds on Douyin is normally designed around watchability, rapid conversion, creator participation and continuous content production. WeChat places greater emphasis on social distribution, private-domain traffic and the wider WeChat service ecosystem.

What Are the Main Advantages of Douyin Mini Games?

1. Lower Acquisition Friction

Users can move directly from content into gameplay without visiting an app store. This shortens the conversion path and allows developers to measure the connection between a specific video, creator, livestream or campaign and the users it generates.

2. Content-Led Distribution

Douyin Mini Games can be promoted through short videos, gameplay recordings, creator content, livestreams and platform recommendations. The game can become a source of content rather than relying only on conventional advertising creatives.

3. Creator and Livestream Ecosystem

Creators can demonstrate gameplay, publish challenges, explain strategies and direct viewers into the game. Livestream integrations allow audiences to move from watching to playing while interest is high.

4. Algorithmic Recommendation

Douyin can use behavioural and interest signals to recommend relevant content and Mini Games. This can help a game reach users outside the developer’s existing audience, although continued distribution depends on performance.

5. Multiple Monetisation Models

The platform supports advertising-funded games, virtual payments and hybrid monetisation where the necessary platform access and regulatory approvals have been obtained.

6. Multi-App Distribution

Douyin states that a Mini Game can be distributed across supported ByteDance applications from a shared package. Exact functionality and review requirements may differ by host application, so multi-app compatibility must still be tested.

7. Re-engagement and Social Functions

The platform provides sidebar re-entry, subscription messages, version-update reminders, rankings, friend invitations, group functions and other tools designed to improve return visits. Douyin’s official operations guide reports that its required sidebar capability increased average next-day retention by more than 12% and seven-day retention by more than 8% among measured games. It also reports that friend rankings increased active time by 8%, retention by 3% and new active users by 14.5% in platform experiments.

What are the Compliance Requirements for Publishing a Douyin Mini Game?

The lack of an app-store download does not remove China’s publishing, filing, data, content or minor-protection requirements. A commercial launch should be assessed before technical conversion begins.

Chinese Operating Entity and Platform Account

Douyin’s developer onboarding rules state that supported operating entities are primarily legally registered operators in Mainland China. Creating a commercial Mini Game also requires platform entity verification and corporate-account verification.

For a foreign developer, this normally means either:

Establishing and operating through a qualified Chinese company; or Working with a Chinese publishing and operating partner such as AppInChina

An email address may be sufficient to register a platform login, but it does not replace the Chinese entity, corporate verification, licences, filings and settlement structure needed for a commercial launch.

Software Copyright Certificate

Douyin requires a software copyright certificate for Mini Game admission. The game name, certificate details and copyright owner must be consistent with the platform submission.

If the copyright owner and operating entity are different, the developer must submit a valid authorisation chain. Douyin also states that the same software copyright certificate cannot be used for more than one Mini Game operating on the platform at the same time.

Douyin Mini Game Filing

Douyin requires Mini Games to complete a platform-assisted game work filing. Games that already hold an approved Game ISBN do not need to repeat this particular filing step.

For a new game without an ISBN, Douyin normally submits the filing automatically after both the basic information and a test version have passed platform review. Filing timing depends on the relevant regulator, and Douyin does not guarantee a fixed processing period.

This filing should not be confused with a Game ISBN or an ICP filing.

ICP Approval for the Mini Game

All Douyin Mini Games must complete the platform’s ICP approval process, previously described as ICP Filing, before they can go online. This is the filing required for an app or installation-free application under China’s mobile internet application filing system.

If the game already has a Game ISBN, the ICP approval entry can open directly. If it does not, the Douyin Mini Game filing must normally be completed first.

This ICP approval is also different from a Commercial ICP License. ICP approval identifies the application and its operator. A Commercial ICP License is a value-added telecommunications business licence that may be required for paid commercial internet services. An IAP game should therefore be assessed for both the application filing and the operating entity’s licensing requirements.

Game Publishing ISBN

A China Game Publishing ISBN (网络游戏出版物号), commonly called a game licence or game approval number, is the official approval required for commercial game publication under China’s publishing system.

Douyin’s current publishing guide requires a Game ISBN before a developer can apply to activate virtual payments. This means that a Douyin Mini Game without in-app purchases can technically be compliant without an ISBN. Its platform documentation also provides a separate filing route for games without an ISBN and allows qualifying advertising-funded games to apply for advertising access after entity and corporate verification.

In practical platform terms:

Business Model General Douyin Position Free branded or promotional game with no IAP May use the no-ISBN filing route, subject to content, function and platform review Advertising-funded game with no IAP May be admitted through the no-ISBN route, subject to filing, advertising eligibility and a no-IAP commitment where requested Game with virtual-item purchases or other IAP Game ISBN must be submitted before virtual payment access can be activated Imported game owned by a foreign developer Requires a qualified Chinese publishing and operating structure where ISBN approval is required

The platform route does not replace a legal assessment. Advertising, reward mechanics, paid services, publishing activity and the operator’s business scope should all be reviewed before launch. Developers should not build the final monetisation system until the correct approval route has been confirmed.

Real-Name Verification and Anti-Addiction

Approved online games must comply with China’s real-name verification and minor-protection requirements. Douyin’s official guidance requires games with a Game ISBN to bind ByteDance’s platform entity as a channel in the national anti-addiction real-name verification system and grant the necessary reporting permissions.

The final implementation may need to address:

Real-name authentication

Playtime restrictions for minors

Minor payment limits

Age-appropriate labelling

Anti-addiction reporting

Healthy gaming notices

Customer support for account and payment issues

Content Review and Localisation

Douyin reviews the game’s name, description, screenshots, software copyright, Game ISBN where applicable, intellectual-property authorisations and the submitted game version.

Its filing rules require the game name and filing materials to use Chinese and restrict unnecessary foreign-language content. Games must also be reviewed for violence, blood, gambling-like systems, superstition, political or military content, maps, sexual content, inappropriate relationship mechanics, intellectual-property use and other sensitive material.

Localisation should therefore include more than translation. It should cover the user interface, tutorials, character and world design, rewards, payment mechanics, advertising experience, creator content, customer support and ongoing live operations.

Hosting, Security and Data Compliance

The backend must be accessible and stable for users in Mainland China. Douyin requires network domains to be whitelisted and secured with HTTPS or WSS for relevant functions.

Developers must also review what personal information and technical data the game collects, why it is needed, where it is stored and which third parties receive it. Login, analytics, advertising, payments, customer service, cloud saves and multiplayer systems should be designed around China’s privacy, cybersecurity and data-security requirements.

What Types of Games Work Best on Douyin?

The strongest candidates are games that can communicate their appeal rapidly and repeatedly through video or livestream content.

Suitable formats often include:

Casual puzzle and sorting games

Simulation and management games

Idle and progression games

Tower defence and lightweight strategy games

Party, competition and friend-challenge games

Roguelike or survival games with clear visual feedback

Card, collection and character-development games

Lightweight RPG and SLG titles

Branded games and intellectual-property campaigns

Games that produce surprising, funny or high-skill moments

The platform is increasingly able to support deeper games, but technical feasibility is only one part of the decision. The game also needs content hooks that creators and players can understand and reproduce.

A strong Douyin Mini Game commonly has:

A recognisable visual hook within the first few seconds

Simple initial controls

A short route from entry to the first rewarding action

Frequent moments worth recording or discussing

Challenges that can be repeated by different creators

Progression strong enough to support retention

Social, ranking or group mechanics

Monetisation that does not damage the core experience

Asset-heavy 3D games, games requiring long tutorials and products that depend on complex native-device functionality may require major adaptation or remain better suited to a traditional application.

Can an Existing Game Be Converted Into a Douyin Mini Game?

Many existing games can be converted, but the work is rarely limited to selecting a different export option.

Existing Game Conversion Potential Typical Requirements HTML5 or web game Usually high ByteDance APIs, login, sharing, analytics, advertising or payments, and performance optimisation Cocos Creator game Usually high Douyin build configuration, platform SDKs, package optimisation and testing Unity game Possible and officially supported Unity Mini Game adaptation, memory and rendering optimisation, platform capabilities and package management Native iOS or Android game More complex Partial or complete client redevelopment in a supported environment Server-based multiplayer game Possible but demanding Backend adaptation, account integration, latency optimisation, security and China-accessible infrastructure Asset-heavy 3D game Case-dependent Major asset, memory, loading and rendering optimisation

A technical assessment should be completed before the publisher commits to the project. This should examine the engine and version, source-code quality, third-party libraries, backend architecture, package size, asset pipeline, payment system, advertising system, analytics, multiplayer functions and regulatory requirements.

What Does Game-to-Douyin-Mini-Game Conversion Involve?

1. Technical and Regulatory Assessment

The developer reviews what can be reused and identifies the functions that must be replaced. At the same time, the publisher confirms the Chinese entity, software copyright, authorisation chain, filing route, Game ISBN position and intended monetisation model.

2. Runtime Conversion

The game is adapted to Douyin’s Mini Game runtime or Unity Mini Game environment. Unsupported native functions and third-party SDKs must be removed, replaced or rebuilt.

3. Package and Performance Optimisation

Textures, audio, video, animations and other assets may need to be compressed, divided into packages or loaded remotely. Memory use, frame rate, start-up time and low-end device performance should be tested carefully.

4. Douyin Integration

Depending on the game, this may include:

Douyin account authorisation

User identification and account binding

Advertising

Virtual payments

Short-video recording and publishing

Livestream functionality

Friend invitations

Rankings

Sidebar re-engagement

Subscription messages

Customer service

Data analysis and attribution

Real-name verification and anti-addiction

5. Content and Creator Design

Douyin distribution should influence the game design. Developers should identify which moments can become videos, which challenges work in livestreams, which rewards encourage legitimate sharing and how creators can explain the game without a long introduction.

This is an important difference from a basic technical port. A functional Mini Game may pass review but still perform poorly if it does not produce compelling content.

6. China Localisation

The game’s language, user interface, tutorials, cultural references, art, monetisation, events and customer support must be adapted. Potentially restricted content should be identified early enough to avoid repeated development.

7. Testing, Filing and Submission

The game should be tested on real Chinese devices and Mainland networks. Testing should cover loading, memory, frame rate, payments, advertising, recording, sharing, social functions, backend stability, data collection and compliance.

Douyin supports test versions, formal review, staged release and full release. Its current guidance states that first-release QA regression normally takes approximately one to three working days, but this does not include entity verification, game filing, ICP approval, Game ISBN preparation, corrections or other regulatory steps.

Can a Douyin Mini Game Use In-App Purchases?

Yes, but virtual payments require the correct platform and regulatory approvals. Douyin’s publishing guide explicitly states that the entity must be verified and all required qualifications, including the Game ISBN, must be submitted before the developer applies for virtual payment access.

Potential IAP products include:

Virtual currency

Character and cosmetic items

Additional levels or content

Monthly or seasonal passes

Starter packs

Progression items

Additional attempts or energy

Other approved digital items

The publisher must also plan for:

A qualified Chinese operating and settlement entity

Commercial ICP licensing where required

Platform revenue sharing

Tax and invoicing

Refunds and customer support

Minor payment limits

Randomised reward and probability rules

Restrictions on external payment routes

Payment reconciliation and fraud control

IAP should be part of the publishing plan from the beginning rather than added after conversion.

How Else Can Douyin Mini Games Make Money?

Advertising

Douyin supports rewarded video, banner and interstitial advertising. Advertising access can be requested after the entity qualifications and corporate verification have been completed.

Rewarded video is common because it gives the user an in-game benefit in exchange for choosing to watch an advertisement. However, Douyin prohibits forced, misleading or accidental advertising interactions. Developers cannot make rewarded advertising the only way to continue normal gameplay, disguise advertising as game controls or use rapid button changes to generate accidental clicks.

Advertising frequency should also be balanced against retention. More impressions can increase short-term revenue while reducing session quality and long-term player value.

Hybrid Monetisation

A game may combine IAP with advertising, subject to the requirements of both systems. Hybrid monetisation can serve users with different willingness to pay, but it also increases design, compliance and operational complexity.

Branded Experiences

A company can use a Douyin Mini Game for a product launch, event, loyalty campaign, intellectual-property activation or customer-engagement project. The value may come from participation, content creation, brand exposure or lead generation rather than direct game revenue.

Creator and Livestream Partnerships

Developers can work with creators and livestreamers to promote the game. Commercial arrangements may include task-based promotion, performance incentives, content production and revenue-sharing structures offered through the platform or negotiated with partners.

Can a Foreign Company Publish a Douyin Mini Game?

Not normally through an overseas entity alone. Douyin’s onboarding rules primarily support Mainland Chinese operating entities, and commercial publication may additionally require a local corporate account, software copyright, authorisations, game filing, ICP approval, a Game ISBN, payment settlement and local regulatory communication.

A complete commercial structure may require:

A Chinese operating entity

A qualified Chinese game publisher where ISBN approval is required

A verified Douyin developer account

Corporate verification and a Chinese settlement account

Software copyright documentation

Copyright and publishing authorisations

Douyin Mini Game filing

ICP approval for the Mini Game

A Commercial ICP License where required

A Game ISBN for IAP

China-accessible hosting and backend services

Real-name verification and anti-addiction integration

Local customer support and operations

Foreign developers generally have two options:

Establish their own qualified Chinese entity and build the necessary local capabilities; or Work with a Chinese publishing and operating partner.

The appropriate structure depends on the intended monetisation, budget, timeline, control requirements and long-term China strategy.

What Is the Douyin Mini Game Launch Process?

Stage Main Actions 1. Feasibility Assess source code, engine, backend, assets, content, monetisation and platform suitability 2. Publishing structure Confirm the Chinese entity, publisher, operator, settlement and authorisation chain 3. Platform onboarding Register the account, complete entity verification and corporate verification 4. Qualifications Prepare software copyright, authorisations, Game ISBN where required and other supporting materials 5. Game creation Create the Mini Game and submit its name, icon, description, screenshots, privacy information and qualifications 6. Technical conversion Adapt the runtime, package, assets, backend and platform integrations 7. Compliance integration Complete content changes, privacy design, real-name verification, anti-addiction and payment controls 8. Testing and review Upload a test version, test on real devices and submit the version for platform review 9. Mini Game filing Complete the platform-assisted filing unless the approved ISBN route applies 10. ICP approval Submit and obtain the Mini Game’s ICP approval number 11. Monetisation access Apply for advertising and/or virtual-payment access where eligible 12. Release Configure search and sharing, then publish through staged or full release 13. Growth and operations Produce content, work with creators, acquire users, monitor retention and maintain compliance

Several stages can run concurrently, but the publishing and monetisation route should be confirmed before extensive development begins.

How Much Mobile Data Does a Douyin Mini Game Use?

There is no single standard amount. Usage depends on the initial package, remotely delivered assets, videos, advertisements, analytics, multiplayer communication and backend requests.

Data usage can come from:

The initial game package

Additional code or asset packages

Downloaded graphics and animation

Audio and video

Updates

Advertising

Analytics events

Multiplayer communication

Cloud saves

Backend API requests

The objective should be to start the game quickly and avoid repeated large downloads. Essential code and assets should be included in the initial experience, while non-essential content can be loaded when required from infrastructure that performs reliably in Mainland China.

How Much Does It Cost to Convert a Game Into a Douyin Mini Game?

There is no standard conversion price. A simple HTML5 or Cocos game may require relatively limited adaptation, while a complex Unity, native or multiplayer game can require significant redevelopment.

As a broad indication, a basic conversion may cost tens of thousands of Chinese yuan. A more complex commercial project can reach several hundred thousand yuan, particularly when it involves extensive backend work, multiplayer functions, major localisation, compliance changes or versions for several Mini Game platforms.

Cost Area What It Covers Technical assessment Source code, engine, backend, assets and dependencies Runtime conversion Adaptation to Douyin’s Mini Game environment Performance optimisation Package size, memory, loading, frame rate and network performance China localisation Language, user interface, content and cultural adaptation Douyin integrations Account, advertising, payment, recording, sharing, social functions and analytics Content design Creator hooks, video templates, livestream moments and shareable gameplay Backend adaptation Hosting, APIs, databases, account systems and security Compliance Filing, licensing, privacy and minor-protection systems Testing and submission Device testing, platform review and corrections Maintenance Updates, monitoring, bug fixes and operational support

Game ISBN approval, local publishing, hosting, platform revenue share, ongoing operations and marketing should be budgeted separately from the technical conversion.

The most reliable approach is to complete both a technical and regulatory assessment before issuing a fixed quotation.

How Long Does Conversion Take?

A straightforward technical conversion may take approximately six to twelve weeks. A more complex project may take several months.

Stage Indicative Timing Initial technical and compliance assessment 1–2 weeks Technical conversion 4–12+ weeks Localisation and content adaptation 2–8+ weeks Douyin integrations and testing 2–6 weeks First-release platform QA Approximately 1–3 working days after a compliant version is submitted Mini Game filing and ICP approval Several days to several weeks or longer, depending on regulatory processing Game ISBN process Several months where required Review corrections Depends on the issues identified

These stages are not always sequential. Regulatory preparation, localisation and development can run in parallel once the operating structure and product scope have been confirmed.

Developers should avoid committing publicly to a release date until the Game ISBN position, filing route and potential content modifications have been assessed.

Can the Same Game Be Published on WeChat, Alipay and Other Platforms?

Yes, but the conversion is not identical.

Developers can often reuse core gameplay, art, audio and parts of the backend. However, each platform has its own APIs, developer account, runtime, package limits, review process, advertising system, payments, social functions and analytics.

Component Usually Reusable Usually Platform-Specific Core gameplay logic Often Engine and runtime exceptions may apply Art and audio assets Usually Platform-specific size and format optimisation Backend Often Authentication, security and host validation Login No Separate account APIs Payments No Separate payment and settlement systems Advertising No Different components, policies and reporting Sharing and content No Douyin video and livestream functions differ from WeChat sharing Analytics Partially Separate events and attribution systems Rankings and social features Partially Separate platform integrations Compliance and submission No Separate reviews, accounts and documentation

The most efficient architecture normally uses a shared game core with separate platform integration layers. This reduces duplicate development while preserving the functionality required by Douyin, WeChat, Alipay, Baidu, QQ and other ecosystems.

How Do You Measure the Success of a Douyin Mini Game?

Downloads should not be the primary metric because users do not install the game in the conventional way.

Developers should monitor:

Impressions and content views

Video or livestream click-through rate

Game-entry conversion rate

Initial load completion

Tutorial completion

Daily and monthly active users

New and returning users

Day 1, Day 7 and Day 30 retention

Average session length

Sessions per user

Sidebar and other re-entry usage

Sharing, invitation and ranking participation

Creator-attributed users and revenue

Advertising impressions per user

Advertising fill rate and eCPM

IAP conversion rate

Average revenue per daily active user

Player lifetime value

Customer acquisition cost

Return on advertising spend

Crash, error and network-failure rates

These figures should be analysed together. A creative may produce a high click-through rate but attract users who leave immediately. Similarly, frequent advertising may increase short-term revenue per session while reducing retention.

A successful Douyin strategy balances content reach, acquisition, gameplay quality, retention, monetisation and long-term player value.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps international game developers and publishers prepare, launch and operate digital products in China.

For Douyin Mini Games, our support can include:

China market-entry and platform strategy

Technical and regulatory feasibility assessment

Douyin Mini Game conversion planning and development coordination

Chinese entity and operating-structure support

Game Publishing ISBN assessment and acquisition support

Software copyright and authorisation guidance

Mini Game filing and ICP approval support

Commercial ICP License support where required

China localisation and content adaptation

China hosting and backend guidance

Douyin platform integration and submission support

Advertising, virtual-payment and monetisation setup

Creator, short-video and livestream promotion

User-acquisition strategy

Post-launch operations, analytics and optimisation

Adaptation for WeChat, Alipay and other Mini Game platforms

Our role is to identify the technical, regulatory and commercial requirements before a foreign developer invests heavily in conversion or promotion. This allows the publisher to determine whether Douyin is the right platform, select the correct monetisation route and build a launch plan around both compliance and user growth.

Contact us to get started with your Douyin Mini Game launch, or email us at info@appinchina.co.