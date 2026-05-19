The Complete Guide to App Monetisation in China

App monetisation in China is more sophisticated than simple ad placement. Developers must understand the range of ad products, how to integrate them effectively, and how regulatory compliance and user experience affect revenue performance. China’s mobile market is one of the largest in the world, and monetisation platforms such as CSJ Platform (Pangle / 穿山甲) provide a suite of tools tailored to local demand and rich advertiser inventory. This guide explains how app monetisation works in China, the available ad formats, and how developers, especially game developers, can optimise revenue while maintaining strong user engagement.

What is App Monetisation in China?

App monetisation refers to methods by which developers generate revenue from mobile apps. In China, ad monetisation is one of the most common approaches, particularly for free-to-play games. Monetisation can take many forms, from rewarded video ads to immersive feed placements. The goal is to:

generate revenue sustainably,

maintain user engagement,

and integrate ads naturally into the app experience.

Platforms such as CSJ Platform provide advanced monetisation products designed for Chinese user behaviour.

Core Monetisation Products

CSJ Platform categorises its monetisation offerings under Basic Monetisation, which includes multiple ad formats.

Rewarded Video Ads: Opt-in ads where users receive in-app rewards such as currency or extra lives. This is particularly effective for games.

Native Ads: Ads designed to blend with app content, providing a non-disruptive user experience.

Immersive Video Feed Ads: Full-screen, visually rich placements in content feeds for high engagement.

Splash Ads: High-visibility ads displayed when the app launches, ideal for product launches or seasonal campaigns.

Interstitial Static Ads: Full-screen ads shown at natural breaks in the user experience.

Banner Ads: Smaller rectangular ads displayed at the top or bottom of the screen for steady baseline revenue.

How Monetisation Works on CSJ Platform

CSJ Platform offers a complete ecosystem for in-app monetisation:

Integration and SDK: Simple integration to enable monetisation.

Simple integration to enable monetisation. Smart Bidding and Mediation: Combine multiple ad sources to maximise fill rates and revenue per mille (RPM).

Combine multiple ad sources to maximise fill rates and revenue per mille (RPM). Risk Control and Quality: Ensures ads are high-quality, compliant, and fraud-free.

Ensures ads are high-quality, compliant, and fraud-free. Intelligent Support and Settlement: Offers analytics, reporting, and fast payout cycles.

These tools allow developers to optimise revenue while maintaining user satisfaction.

Monetisation Strategies for Games

Rewarded Ads

Games perform best with rewarded video ads that offer players bonuses in exchange for viewing, reducing disruption while generating revenue.

Multi-Format Approach

Successful games combine multiple ad formats:

Rewarded videos between game sessions

Interstitials during natural breaks

Native ads in menus or feeds

Splash ads on launch

Banners during passive moments

This ensures multiple revenue touchpoints without negatively impacting user experience.

Growth and Retention

Integrating ads with content, short videos, or live streaming can boost retention and engagement, which indirectly increases monetisation.

Best Practices for Game Monetisation in China

Prioritise User Experience: Rewarded and native ads improve engagement and lifetime value.

Rewarded and native ads improve engagement and lifetime value. Leverage Mediation: Using GroMore or other mediation tools increases revenue by combining demand sources.

Using GroMore or other mediation tools increases revenue by combining demand sources. Segment and Optimise: Deliver tailored ad experiences based on user behaviour.

Deliver tailored ad experiences based on user behaviour. Data-Driven Decisions: Monitor ad performance, retention, and attribution to refine campaigns.

Monitor ad performance, retention, and attribution to refine campaigns. Localise Creatives: Align ad content with Chinese user expectations, including format, tone, and visuals.

Align ad content with Chinese user expectations, including format, tone, and visuals. Compliance First: Ensure ads comply with national regulations on content and user data.

Regulatory Considerations

App monetisation in China must comply with local laws and platform policies, including content and user privacy standards. Platforms like CSJ enforce strict review processes to protect both developers and users.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina provides end-to-end support for developers monetising games and apps in China. Our services include:

Monetisation Strategy: Develop a tailored plan combining rewarded, native, video, and other ad formats for maximum revenue.

Develop a tailored plan combining rewarded, native, video, and other ad formats for maximum revenue. Platform Integration: Implement CSJ Platform SDK and optimise ad placements across your app.

Implement CSJ Platform SDK and optimise ad placements across your app. Compliance Guidance: Ensure ads meet Chinese regulations and platform requirements.

Ensure ads meet Chinese regulations and platform requirements. Localisation: Adapt creative, UI, and ad content for Chinese users.

Adapt creative, UI, and ad content for Chinese users. Campaign Optimisation: Monitor performance data, manage mediation, and optimise ad delivery.

Monitor performance data, manage mediation, and optimise ad delivery. Revenue Maximisation: Use advanced analytics to identify opportunities and increase RPM while protecting user experience.

Contact us to get started with your app monetisation in China.