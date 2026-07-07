How to Open a WeChat Official Account: Step-by-Step Guide

A WeChat Official Account is a business or organization account used to publish content, communicate with users, provide customer service, connect Mini Programs, and support services inside WeChat.
For most companies, the main choice is between a Subscription Account (订阅号) and a Service Account (服务号). Subscription Accounts are for frequent content publishing, while Service Accounts are better for customer engagement, business functions, Mini Program integration, and advanced WeChat features.
Foreign entities cannot create a Subscription Account. To learn more about the differences between a Subscription Account and a Service Account, read our full guide.
WeChat allows different entity types to register, including:
|Entity type
|Typical use
|Individual
|Personal or creator account
|Enterprise
|Company account
|Sole proprietorship
|Individually owned business
|Government
|Public-sector account
|Media
|Media publisher account
|Other organization
|Associations, institutions, or non-company organizations
Important: non-Mainland China regions currently only support applying for enterprise-type Service Accounts. This means overseas companies generally cannot register a Subscription Account directly and should select an Enterprise Service Account. Several current WeChat setup guides also confirm that foreign companies are generally limited to Service Accounts.
Open the WeChat Official Accounts Platform registration page and start a new account registration.
You will first need to enter:
|Field
|Requirement
|Must not already be registered with WeChat Official Accounts, Weixin Open Platform, or a personal Weixin ID
|Email verification code
|Sent to the email address
|Password
|At least 8 characters, case-sensitive
|Registration location
|Mainland China or supported non-Mainland region
|Terms agreement
|Required before continuing
Select Official Account, then choose the entity type.
For overseas businesses, choose:
Official Account —— Enterprise —— Service Account
A Service Account is usually the best option for companies because it supports stronger business functionality, including customer interaction, menus, API access, Mini Program connections, and other advanced account features.
Choose the company’s registration location.
|Registration location
|Account availability
|Mainland China
|More account-type options, depending on entity type
|Non-Mainland China
|Enterprise-type Service Accounts only
This is important because the registration location determines what type of account you can apply for.
For an enterprise account, prepare the company’s official registration details.
You will need:
|Information
|What to enter
|Business type
|Enterprise or sole proprietorship
|Business name
|Must match the business license or company registration certificate
|Business license / registration number
|Company registration number or unified social credit code
|Verification method
|Must be completed before the account can be approved
The company name should match the legal document exactly. Any mismatch can delay or block verification.
WeChat requires an account administrator who can verify and manage the account.
Prepare:
|Admin information
|Requirement
|Full name
|Must match the admin’s ID document
|ID card or passport number
|Depends on registration location and admin identity
|Mobile number
|Used for SMS verification
|SMS verification code
|Required to proceed
|Admin identity verification
|Must be completed before final submission
One mobile number can only be used to register a limited number of WeChat Official Accounts, so use a long-term company-controlled number where possible.
The registration page may also ask for optional creator information, including:
|Field
|Purpose
|Creation platform
|Where the creator is active
|Creator nickname
|Public creator or brand name
|Supporting materials
|Screenshots, proof documents, or creator evidence
|Verification link
|Link to verify creator identity or presence
This section is usually more relevant for creator-led or content-focused accounts.
After completing the form, submit the registration for WeChat review.
WeChat may review:
|Review area
|What WeChat checks
|Entity legitimacy
|Whether the company exists and documents are valid
|Admin identity
|Whether the admin information is accurate
|Account type
|Whether the selected account type matches the entity
|Registration location
|Whether the region supports the selected account type
|Supporting materials
|Whether uploaded evidence is sufficient
Some account functions may remain limited until verification is fully completed. Verified Service Accounts generally unlock more business features than unverified accounts.
There is no initial cost to opening a WeChat Official Account, only a recurring annual verification fee:
|Document / information
|Mainland China company
|Overseas company
|Company name
|Required
|Required
|Business license or registration certificate
|Required
|Required
|Company registration number
|Required
|Required
|Admin name and ID
|Required
|Required
|Admin mobile number
|Required
|Required
|Email address
|Required
|Required
|Supporting materials
|Sometimes required
|Often required
|Service Account selection
|Optional depending on use case
|Usually required
|Mistake
|Why it matters
|Choosing the wrong account type
|Overseas companies are generally limited to enterprise Service Accounts
|Using a previously registered email
|The email must be unused on related WeChat platforms
|Entering a company name differently from the license
|Legal-name mismatches can cause rejection
|Using a personal mobile number without long-term access
|The admin number may be needed for future verification
|Registering without checking feature limits
|Overseas accounts may have different access to payments or advanced functions
Yes. Foreign companies can apply for WeChat Official Accounts, but they are generally limited to enterprise Service Accounts rather than Subscription Accounts.
Most businesses should choose a Service Account because it is better suited to customer service, business functions, Mini Programs, menus, and advanced integrations.
In most cases, no. Non-Mainland China regions currently support enterprise-type Service Accounts, not Subscription Accounts.
Not always. Some overseas companies can register using their overseas company documents, but a Mainland China entity may provide broader access to local WeChat ecosystem features, depending on the use case.
WeChat Official Accounts are fundamental tools for businesses targeting Chinese consumers. AppInChina can help by:
Contact us today to inquire about our WeChat Official Account services!