How to Open a WeChat Official Account: Step-by-Step Guide

What is a WeChat Official Account?

A WeChat Official Account is a business or organization account used to publish content, communicate with users, provide customer service, connect Mini Programs, and support services inside WeChat.

For most companies, the main choice is between a Subscription Account (订阅号) and a Service Account (服务号). Subscription Accounts are for frequent content publishing, while Service Accounts are better for customer engagement, business functions, Mini Program integration, and advanced WeChat features.

Foreign entities cannot create a Subscription Account. To learn more about the differences between a Subscription Account and a Service Account, read our full guide.

Who Can Open a WeChat Official Account?

WeChat allows different entity types to register, including:

Entity type Typical use Individual Personal or creator account Enterprise Company account Sole proprietorship Individually owned business Government Public-sector account Media Media publisher account Other organization Associations, institutions, or non-company organizations

Important: non-Mainland China regions currently only support applying for enterprise-type Service Accounts. This means overseas companies generally cannot register a Subscription Account directly and should select an Enterprise Service Account. Several current WeChat setup guides also confirm that foreign companies are generally limited to Service Accounts.

Step 1: Go to the WeChat Official Accounts Registration Page

Open the WeChat Official Accounts Platform registration page and start a new account registration.

You will first need to enter:

Field Requirement Email Must not already be registered with WeChat Official Accounts, Weixin Open Platform, or a personal Weixin ID Email verification code Sent to the email address Password At least 8 characters, case-sensitive Registration location Mainland China or supported non-Mainland region Terms agreement Required before continuing

Step 2: Choose the account type

Select Official Account, then choose the entity type.

For overseas businesses, choose:

Official Account —— Enterprise —— Service Account

A Service Account is usually the best option for companies because it supports stronger business functionality, including customer interaction, menus, API access, Mini Program connections, and other advanced account features.

Step 3: Select the registration location

Choose the company’s registration location.

Registration location Account availability Mainland China More account-type options, depending on entity type Non-Mainland China Enterprise-type Service Accounts only

This is important because the registration location determines what type of account you can apply for.

Step 4: Enter company information

For an enterprise account, prepare the company’s official registration details.

You will need:

Information What to enter Business type Enterprise or sole proprietorship Business name Must match the business license or company registration certificate Business license / registration number Company registration number or unified social credit code Verification method Must be completed before the account can be approved

The company name should match the legal document exactly. Any mismatch can delay or block verification.

Step 5: Enter account admin information

WeChat requires an account administrator who can verify and manage the account.

Prepare:

Admin information Requirement Full name Must match the admin’s ID document ID card or passport number Depends on registration location and admin identity Mobile number Used for SMS verification SMS verification code Required to proceed Admin identity verification Must be completed before final submission

One mobile number can only be used to register a limited number of WeChat Official Accounts, so use a long-term company-controlled number where possible.

Step 6: Add creator information

The registration page may also ask for optional creator information, including:

Field Purpose Creation platform Where the creator is active Creator nickname Public creator or brand name Supporting materials Screenshots, proof documents, or creator evidence Verification link Link to verify creator identity or presence

This section is usually more relevant for creator-led or content-focused accounts.

Step 7: Submit for verification

After completing the form, submit the registration for WeChat review.

WeChat may review:

Review area What WeChat checks Entity legitimacy Whether the company exists and documents are valid Admin identity Whether the admin information is accurate Account type Whether the selected account type matches the entity Registration location Whether the region supports the selected account type Supporting materials Whether uploaded evidence is sufficient

Some account functions may remain limited until verification is fully completed. Verified Service Accounts generally unlock more business features than unverified accounts.

How Much Does it Cost to Open a WeChat Official Account?

There is no initial cost to opening a WeChat Official Account, only a recurring annual verification fee:

Mainland China entities: Annual verification fee is CNY 300

Overseas foreign entities: Annual verification fee is USD 99 (paid via international credit card, not WeChat Pay)

Documents Needed to Open a WeChat Official Account

Document / information Mainland China company Overseas company Company name Required Required Business license or registration certificate Required Required Company registration number Required Required Admin name and ID Required Required Admin mobile number Required Required Email address Required Required Supporting materials Sometimes required Often required Service Account selection Optional depending on use case Usually required

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Mistake Why it matters Choosing the wrong account type Overseas companies are generally limited to enterprise Service Accounts Using a previously registered email The email must be unused on related WeChat platforms Entering a company name differently from the license Legal-name mismatches can cause rejection Using a personal mobile number without long-term access The admin number may be needed for future verification Registering without checking feature limits Overseas accounts may have different access to payments or advanced functions

FAQ

Can a Foreign Company Open a WeChat Official Account?

Yes. Foreign companies can apply for WeChat Official Accounts, but they are generally limited to enterprise Service Accounts rather than Subscription Accounts.

What Type of WeChat Official Account Should a Business Choose?

Most businesses should choose a Service Account because it is better suited to customer service, business functions, Mini Programs, menus, and advanced integrations.

Can Overseas Companies Open WeChat Subscription Accounts?

In most cases, no. Non-Mainland China regions currently support enterprise-type Service Accounts, not Subscription Accounts.

Do I Need a Chinese Business License?

Not always. Some overseas companies can register using their overseas company documents, but a Mainland China entity may provide broader access to local WeChat ecosystem features, depending on the use case.

How Can AppInChina Help?

WeChat Official Accounts are fundamental tools for businesses targeting Chinese consumers. AppInChina can help by:

Setting up a WeChat Official Account under your Chinese entity.

Setting up a WeChat Official Account under our Chinese entity, if you do not have one.

Helping you choose the correct account type based on your business objectives and China market strategy.

Creating, localizing, and publishing content for your account.

Opening a WeChat Store and developing a WeChat Mini Program to facilitate your e-commerce market entry in China.

Ensuring that your account registration, content, and operations remain compliant with Chinese laws, regulations, and platform requirements.

Contact us today to inquire about our WeChat Official Account services!