How to Open a WeChat Official Account: Step-by-Step Guide

By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Jul 7, 2026
How to Open a WeChat Official Account: Step-by-Step Guide

What is a WeChat Official Account?

A WeChat Official Account is a business or organization account used to publish content, communicate with users, provide customer service, connect Mini Programs, and support services inside WeChat.

For most companies, the main choice is between a Subscription Account (订阅号) and a Service Account (服务号). Subscription Accounts are for frequent content publishing, while Service Accounts are better for customer engagement, business functions, Mini Program integration, and advanced WeChat features.

Foreign entities cannot create a Subscription Account. To learn more about the differences between a Subscription Account and a Service Account, read our full guide.

Who Can Open a WeChat Official Account?

WeChat allows different entity types to register, including:

Entity typeTypical use
IndividualPersonal or creator account
EnterpriseCompany account
Sole proprietorshipIndividually owned business
GovernmentPublic-sector account
MediaMedia publisher account
Other organizationAssociations, institutions, or non-company organizations

Important: non-Mainland China regions currently only support applying for enterprise-type Service Accounts. This means overseas companies generally cannot register a Subscription Account directly and should select an Enterprise Service Account. Several current WeChat setup guides also confirm that foreign companies are generally limited to Service Accounts.

Step 1: Go to the WeChat Official Accounts Registration Page

Open the WeChat Official Accounts Platform registration page and start a new account registration.

You will first need to enter:

FieldRequirement
EmailMust not already be registered with WeChat Official Accounts, Weixin Open Platform, or a personal Weixin ID
Email verification codeSent to the email address
PasswordAt least 8 characters, case-sensitive
Registration locationMainland China or supported non-Mainland region
Terms agreementRequired before continuing

Step 2: Choose the account type

Select Official Account, then choose the entity type.

For overseas businesses, choose:

Official Account —— Enterprise —— Service Account

A Service Account is usually the best option for companies because it supports stronger business functionality, including customer interaction, menus, API access, Mini Program connections, and other advanced account features.

Step 3: Select the registration location

Choose the company’s registration location.

Registration locationAccount availability
Mainland ChinaMore account-type options, depending on entity type
Non-Mainland ChinaEnterprise-type Service Accounts only

This is important because the registration location determines what type of account you can apply for.

Step 4: Enter company information

For an enterprise account, prepare the company’s official registration details.

You will need:

InformationWhat to enter
Business typeEnterprise or sole proprietorship
Business nameMust match the business license or company registration certificate
Business license / registration numberCompany registration number or unified social credit code
Verification methodMust be completed before the account can be approved

The company name should match the legal document exactly. Any mismatch can delay or block verification.

Step 5: Enter account admin information

WeChat requires an account administrator who can verify and manage the account.

Prepare:

Admin informationRequirement
Full nameMust match the admin’s ID document
ID card or passport numberDepends on registration location and admin identity
Mobile numberUsed for SMS verification
SMS verification codeRequired to proceed
Admin identity verificationMust be completed before final submission

One mobile number can only be used to register a limited number of WeChat Official Accounts, so use a long-term company-controlled number where possible.

Step 6: Add creator information

The registration page may also ask for optional creator information, including:

FieldPurpose
Creation platformWhere the creator is active
Creator nicknamePublic creator or brand name
Supporting materialsScreenshots, proof documents, or creator evidence
Verification linkLink to verify creator identity or presence

This section is usually more relevant for creator-led or content-focused accounts.

Step 7: Submit for verification

After completing the form, submit the registration for WeChat review.

WeChat may review:

Review areaWhat WeChat checks
Entity legitimacyWhether the company exists and documents are valid
Admin identityWhether the admin information is accurate
Account typeWhether the selected account type matches the entity
Registration locationWhether the region supports the selected account type
Supporting materialsWhether uploaded evidence is sufficient

Some account functions may remain limited until verification is fully completed. Verified Service Accounts generally unlock more business features than unverified accounts. 

How Much Does it Cost to Open a WeChat Official Account?

There is no initial cost to opening a WeChat Official Account, only a recurring annual verification fee:

  • Mainland China entities: Annual verification fee is CNY 300
  • Overseas foreign entities: Annual verification fee is USD 99 (paid via international credit card, not WeChat Pay)

Documents Needed to Open a WeChat Official Account

Document / informationMainland China companyOverseas company
Company nameRequiredRequired
Business license or registration certificateRequiredRequired
Company registration numberRequiredRequired
Admin name and IDRequiredRequired
Admin mobile numberRequiredRequired
Email addressRequiredRequired
Supporting materialsSometimes requiredOften required
Service Account selectionOptional depending on use caseUsually required

Common Mistakes to Avoid

MistakeWhy it matters
Choosing the wrong account typeOverseas companies are generally limited to enterprise Service Accounts
Using a previously registered emailThe email must be unused on related WeChat platforms
Entering a company name differently from the licenseLegal-name mismatches can cause rejection
Using a personal mobile number without long-term accessThe admin number may be needed for future verification
Registering without checking feature limitsOverseas accounts may have different access to payments or advanced functions

FAQ

Can a Foreign Company Open a WeChat Official Account?

Yes. Foreign companies can apply for WeChat Official Accounts, but they are generally limited to enterprise Service Accounts rather than Subscription Accounts.

What Type of WeChat Official Account Should a Business Choose?

Most businesses should choose a Service Account because it is better suited to customer service, business functions, Mini Programs, menus, and advanced integrations.

Can Overseas Companies Open WeChat Subscription Accounts?

In most cases, no. Non-Mainland China regions currently support enterprise-type Service Accounts, not Subscription Accounts.

Do I Need a Chinese Business License?

Not always. Some overseas companies can register using their overseas company documents, but a Mainland China entity may provide broader access to local WeChat ecosystem features, depending on the use case.

How Can AppInChina Help?

WeChat Official Accounts are fundamental tools for businesses targeting Chinese consumers. AppInChina can help by:

  • Setting up a WeChat Official Account under your Chinese entity.
  • Setting up a WeChat Official Account under our Chinese entity, if you do not have one.
  • Helping you choose the correct account type based on your business objectives and China market strategy.
  • Creating, localizing, and publishing content for your account.
  • Opening a WeChat Store and developing a WeChat Mini Program to facilitate your e-commerce market entry in China.
  • Ensuring that your account registration, content, and operations remain compliant with Chinese laws, regulations, and platform requirements.

Contact us today to inquire about our WeChat Official Account services!

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