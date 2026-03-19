How to File an Intellectual Property Complaint on JD.com

Intellectual property protection can be a challenge for e-commerce operations in China. The E-commerce Law of the People’s Republic of China《中华人民共和国电子商务法》was enacted on January 1st, 2019, to allow individuals and companies to request e-commerce platforms remove unauthorised listings with a “notice-and-takedown” mechanism.
One of China’s largest e-commerce platforms, JD, otherwise known as Jingdong (京东), implements this mechanism with its official IP Protection Platform (京东知识产权保护平台), where individuals and store owners can file for the removal of product listings or links that violate intellectual property rights. This complete guide explains how to use JD’s official Intellectual Property Protection Platform to report and remove infringing products, including account registration, identity verification, evidence requirements, complaint filing, and the appeal process.
JD’s IP Protection Platform is a legal enforcement system designed to process intellectual property complaints. It is not a customer support channel or a general reporting tool.
Complaints can be submitted to JD Group marketplaces, including JD.com, Jingxi (京喜), JD Global (京东国际), and YIHAO Club Store (1号会员店). Each marketplace operates independently, and complaints must be submitted to the relevant platform.
Visit eniprjd.com to register an account. During registration, users must select an account type based on who legally owns the intellectual property and fill out the required fields.
There are two types of accounts:
Once an account has been created, users must first confirm their identity and ownership of the IP. This step ensures that the complaint aligns with the E-commerce Law of the People’s Republic of China, which requires confirmation that the complainant has the legal right to request takedowns. This is part of China’s “notice-and-takedown” framework.
Verifying Identity
Verifying IP Ownership
Once identity verification has been completed, complainants must verify IP ownership via the “IPR Maintenance” menu shown below.
JD’s IP Protection platform supports trademark, copyright and patent-related protection.
It is important to note that, while overseas trademarks (e.g., UK, EU trademarks) can be used to file complaints on JD, it is strongly recommended to hold a registered Chinese trademark for full platform protection and higher success rates, as JD’s main site only recognises Chinese registrations. Overseas trademarks are generally limited to use on JD Global for cross-border imported goods and face stricter review standards. Read our full guide on registering trademarks in China to learn more.
Once submitted, JD will assess the information provided and respond within 1 to 3 working days.
Once identity and IP ownership have been verified, complainants can submit a complaint through JD’s IPR Protection Platform.
Complainants should navigate to the “Complainant” menu and select “Filing Complaint”. The table below sets out the required information and evidence for each IPR type.
|IPR Type
|Required Information
|Mandatory Evidence
|Optional Evidence
|Trademark
|IPR type, complained listings, complaint clarification
|Screenshot
|Legitimate notice, others
|Copyright
|IPR type, complained listings, complaint clarification
|Contrastive analysis
|Legitimate notice, others
|Patent (Design, Utility Model, Invention)
|IPR type, complained listings, complaint clarification
|Claim chart
|Legitimate notice, others
Once a complaint has been submitted, JD will review the submission and respond within 1 working day. There are two possible outcomes:
In the event that the respondent submits a valid counter-notice, the complaint will enter a “Legal Lock-up” period of 15 days. During this time, complainants must submit a judicial or administrative registration notice to maintain the measures taken against the listed products. Failure to do so will result in those measures being lifted and the complaint being marked as Completed.
If a respondent submits a valid counter-notice, the complaint will enter a Legal Lock-up period of 15 days. During this time, complainants can view any supplementary evidence submitted by the respondent and may submit additional evidence via “Supplemental Appeal Evidence” if required.
Complainants must submit a judicial or administrative registration notice within the Legal Lock-up period to maintain the measures taken against the listed products. Failure to do so will result in those measures being lifted and the complaint being marked as Completed.
At AppInChina, we provide trademark and intellectual property protection services for international companies looking to bring their products to China. We help by:
Contact us to get started and protect your brand in China!