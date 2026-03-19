How to File an Intellectual Property Complaint on JD.com

Intellectual property protection can be a challenge for e-commerce operations in China. The E-commerce Law of the People’s Republic of China《中华人民共和国电子商务法》was enacted on January 1st, 2019, to allow individuals and companies to request e-commerce platforms remove unauthorised listings with a “notice-and-takedown” mechanism.

One of China’s largest e-commerce platforms, JD, otherwise known as Jingdong (京东), implements this mechanism with its official IP Protection Platform (京东知识产权保护平台), where individuals and store owners can file for the removal of product listings or links that violate intellectual property rights. This complete guide explains how to use JD’s official Intellectual Property Protection Platform to report and remove infringing products, including account registration, identity verification, evidence requirements, complaint filing, and the appeal process.

What is JD’s IP Protection Platform?

JD’s IP Protection Platform is a legal enforcement system designed to process intellectual property complaints. It is not a customer support channel or a general reporting tool.

Complaints can be submitted to JD Group marketplaces, including JD.com, Jingxi (京喜), JD Global (京东国际), and YIHAO Club Store (1号会员店). Each marketplace operates independently, and complaints must be submitted to the relevant platform.

How to Register an Account

Visit eniprjd.com to register an account. During registration, users must select an account type based on who legally owns the intellectual property and fill out the required fields.

There are two types of accounts:

Individual accounts for natural persons who own IP in their own name.

for natural persons who own IP in their own name. Enterprise accounts for companies or organisations that own IP.

First time users will be prompted to register a personal account or an enterprise account, depending on who owns the intellectual property. Image provided by official JD documentation.

How to Verify Identity and IP Ownership

Once an account has been created, users must first confirm their identity and ownership of the IP. This step ensures that the complaint aligns with the E-commerce Law of the People’s Republic of China, which requires confirmation that the complainant has the legal right to request takedowns. This is part of China’s “notice-and-takedown” framework.

Verifying Identity

For individual accounts, JD verifies the complainant’s personal identity and confirms that the IP rights are registered in that individual’s name.



JD verifies the complainant’s personal identity and confirms that the IP rights are registered in that individual’s name. For enterprise accounts, JD requires the company to act through an authorised representative. The agent can be an internal employee or a third-party service provider such as AppInChina, but must be formally authorised to represent the IP owner via a Power of Attorney agreement.

Verifying IP Ownership

Once identity verification has been completed, complainants must verify IP ownership via the “IPR Maintenance” menu shown below.

JD’s IP Protection platform supports trademark, copyright and patent-related protection.

For trademarks, JD requires that the complainant submit the IPR type, name, trademark registration number, region and date of validity. A scanned, colour copy of the trademark certificate is also required

It is important to note that, while overseas trademarks (e.g., UK, EU trademarks) can be used to file complaints on JD, it is strongly recommended to hold a registered Chinese trademark for full platform protection and higher success rates, as JD’s main site only recognises Chinese registrations. Overseas trademarks are generally limited to use on JD Global for cross-border imported goods and face stricter review standards. Read our full guide on registering trademarks in China to learn more.



For copyright claims, complainants must select the IPR type, name and provide evidence such as images or videos to verify ownership.

For patents, JD requires that complainants submit the IPR type, name, patent number and patent certificate.

Once submitted, JD will assess the information provided and respond within 1 to 3 working days.

How to File a Complaint

Once identity and IP ownership have been verified, complainants can submit a complaint through JD’s IPR Protection Platform.

Complainants should navigate to the “Complainant” menu and select “Filing Complaint”. The table below sets out the required information and evidence for each IPR type.

IPR Type Required Information Mandatory Evidence Optional Evidence Trademark IPR type, complained listings, complaint clarification Screenshot Legitimate notice, others Copyright IPR type, complained listings, complaint clarification Contrastive analysis Legitimate notice, others Patent (Design, Utility Model, Invention) IPR type, complained listings, complaint clarification Claim chart Legitimate notice, others

Once a complaint has been submitted, JD will review the submission and respond within 1 working day. There are two possible outcomes:

If the complaint documents do not meet the requirements of a qualified notice, the status will update to “Complaint Rejected” and the complainant will be notified.

If the complaint documents meet the requirements, the status will update to “Complaint Accepted” and the infringing listings will be removed.

In the event that the respondent submits a valid counter-notice, the complaint will enter a “Legal Lock-up” period of 15 days. During this time, complainants must submit a judicial or administrative registration notice to maintain the measures taken against the listed products. Failure to do so will result in those measures being lifted and the complaint being marked as Completed.

What if an Appeal is Filed Against my Complaint?

If a respondent submits a valid counter-notice, the complaint will enter a Legal Lock-up period of 15 days. During this time, complainants can view any supplementary evidence submitted by the respondent and may submit additional evidence via “Supplemental Appeal Evidence” if required.

Complainants must submit a judicial or administrative registration notice within the Legal Lock-up period to maintain the measures taken against the listed products. Failure to do so will result in those measures being lifted and the complaint being marked as Completed.

How Can AppInChina Help?

At AppInChina, we provide trademark and intellectual property protection services for international companies looking to bring their products to China. We help by:

Registering an account and filing complaints on the JD IP Protection Platform with ongoing monitoring to identify and take action against infringing listings. We can do this on your behalf by becoming your authorised IP agent.

on the JD IP Protection Platform with to identify and take action against infringing listings. We can do this on your behalf by becoming your authorised IP agent. Registering trademarks, copyrights and patents in China to ensure your brand is legally protected and enforceable on local e-commerce platforms.

to ensure your brand is legally protected and enforceable on local e-commerce platforms. Listing and selling your products on JD.com and other major Chinese e-commerce platforms, including logistics support and promotional strategy.

Contact us to get started and protect your brand in China!