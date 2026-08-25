How to Choose a Chinese Game Publisher

With more than 670 million players, China is one of the world’s largest gaming markets. However, foreign developers cannot simply submit a commercial game to Chinese app stores in the same way they would in most international markets.
Games generally require a Game Publishing ISBN (网络游戏出版物号) from the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), alongside a licensed Chinese publisher, a qualified operating entity and several technical compliance systems.
Choosing the right publishing partner is therefore not simply about finding a company that can submit an ISBN application. Your partner may influence how your game is localised, modified, operated, distributed and monetised in China.
This guide explains how China’s game publishing structure works, how to evaluate potential publishers and operators, which commercial and contractual terms require particular attention, and which warning signs developers should avoid.
Commercial games generally require a Game Publishing ISBN before they can legally operate and generate revenue in Mainland China.
The ISBN applies to games monetised through, in-app purchases, paid downloads, subscriptions, advertising, and other commercial models.
The approval is issued by the NPPA and records the game’s:
An imported game cannot normally be submitted directly by its overseas developer. The application must be made through a Chinese publishing unit holding a Web Publishing Service Licence (网络出版服务许可证) that specifically covers online games.
The Chinese operating entity must also hold a Commercial ICP Licence. For imported games, the overseas rightsholder’s authorisation must undergo copyright-contract registration in China. For a complete explanation of the regulatory process, read our guides to publishing a mobile game in China and obtaining a Game Publishing ISBN.
China’s game publishing system separates publishing and operation into two different functions.
The publishing unit is responsible for reviewing the game and submitting its application for publication approval.
Its responsibilities normally include:
Only a publishing unit whose Web Publishing Service Licence includes online-game publishing can perform this role.
The operating unit is responsible for the commercial and technical operation of the game.
Its responsibilities may include:
The operator must hold a Commercial ICP Licence, sometimes called a B25 Licence or ICP许可证.
The proposed publishing unit must hold a valid Web Publishing Service Licence with online games included in its authorised scope.
You should verify:
The NPPA provides an official Network Publishing Service Provider Database, which can be used to confirm whether a proposed publishing unit is licensed.
Holding the licence is only the minimum requirement. It does not necessarily mean that the publisher has experience with imported games, complex live-service games or your intended distribution platform.
The NPPA publishes official lists of approved games. These records identify the game’s name, the publishing and operating entity, the approval document number, publication number and the approval date.
This makes it possible to check whether a publisher’s claimed experience is genuine.
As of 22 July 2026, the NPPA’s 2026 imported-game approval list contained 37 games. Jiangsu Phoenix Electronic and Audio-Visual Publishing accounted for seven approvals, while Jiangsu Phoenix Digital Media accounted for six. Together, these two publishing units handled 13 of the 37 imported games approved at that point.
This shows that imported-game approval experience is concentrated among a relatively limited number of publishing units. The complete records can be checked in the NPPA’s 2026 imported-game approval list.
Approval history is one of the most useful ways to assess a publisher’s experience. The NPPA publishes each approved game’s publishing unit, operating unit, publication number and approval date.
The following publishing units have handled games ranging from large international franchises to domestic mobile titles.
|Publishing unit
|Examples of approved games
|北京联合出版有限责任公司
|Dungeons of Hinterberg; Fortress Expedition
|北京中娱在线网络科技有限公司
|Reworld; Crazy Snowball; Shushan Yufengxing
|北京北纬通信科技股份有限公司
|SimCity BuildIt; Need for Speed: No Limits; The Sims FreePlay; The Room; Golf Clash; Sniper Champions
|北京艺科电子出版社有限公司
|Fate/Grand Order; Summoners War: Sky Arena; Ensemble Stars!; 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams
|华东师范大学电子音像出版社有限公司
|VALORANT; Rainbow Six Siege; The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross; Digimon: Source Code; How to Train Your Dragon: The Journey; Rotaeno
|上海同济大学电子音像出版社
|One Piece: Dream Pointer; Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim; MUSYNC
|上海科学技术文献出版社
|Dungeon & Fighter Mobile; Gintama Gathering; Bridge Constructor Portal; Brotato; an Uncharted Waters title
|重庆华龙网集团股份有限公司
|Supersonic Blitz; Gadel Contract; Island Hunter
|江苏凤凰数字传媒有限公司
|Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent; Enter the Gungeon; Cooking Diary; Ragnarok titles
|辽宁电子出版社有限责任公司
|Alto’s Adventure; Alto’s Odyssey; Forager; Cooking Simulator; Ultimate Fishing Simulator
|湖北省扬子江影音有限责任公司
|Demon Secret Realm; My Little Flower Fairy; Heavenly Book
|成都盈众九州网络科技有限公司
|Dead Cells; Uma Musume: Pretty Derby; Alice Gear Aegis; Ultraman: Assemble; Soul Land titles
|浙江出版集团数字传媒有限公司
|Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain; Werewolf Showdown; Xuan Zhong Ji
|深圳中青宝互动网络股份有限公司
|Monster Train; Passpartout: The Starving Artist; The House of Da Vinci 2; LoveChoice; Last Wood
These records show that the publishers have experience processing game approvals. However, their relevance depends on the particular game.
For example:
Developers should nevertheless check the named operating company for each approval. A strong regulatory publishing record does not automatically demonstrate equally strong marketing, distribution or live-operation capabilities.
The records can be checked through the NPPA game-approval results and AppInChina’s English-language China Game Licence Database.
Ask potential publishers for examples that are comparable to your game in terms of:
Useful questions include:
A publisher may not be able to disclose confidential revenue or application details. However, it should still be able to provide anonymised examples and explain its process clearly.
A publisher should conduct a preliminary content and technical assessment before accepting the project or estimating its approval timeline. The publisher should identify content that must be removed, content that should be modified, features requiring additional review, technical systems that must be added, elements that could reduce the likelihood of approval
A publisher that promises guaranteed approval without reviewing the game should be treated with caution. The publisher can improve the quality of the application, but only the NPPA can make the final approval decision.
The NPPA’s application requirements for imported online games include:
The Chinese script must cover all text appearing in the game, including, dialogue, missions, system messages, item names, character names, interface text, story descriptions, notices and instructions . The review build, script, screenshots and demonstration video must represent the same version of the game.
A reliable publisher should provide application templates, submission checklists and a clear version-control procedure. The official requirements are available in the NPPA’s guidance for imported online-game approvals.
Regulatory localisation involves more than translating the game into Simplified Chinese.
A suitable partner should be able to manage:
The developer should retain appropriate approval rights over the Chinese game name, character redesigns, material story changes and other uses of its IP. Poor localisation may not prevent approval, but it can seriously affect player acquisition, retention and monetisation after launch.
Many international games depend on services that are unavailable or unreliable in Mainland China. These may include:
The publisher or operator should perform a technical audit before providing a final proposal.
The audit should examine:
Ask the potential partner:
A company may have significant regulatory publishing experience without having the technical resources required to operate a live game. These capabilities should be evaluated separately.
All online games must implement China’s real-name verification and minor-protection requirements.
Users must register and log in using valid identity information. Games must also connect to the national real-name verification system.
Minors may generally receive online-game services only between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on:
The operator should be able to implement and maintain:
These systems are reviewed during the ISBN application. The publisher must submit an explanation of the systems and provide suitable test accounts.
For more information, see the NPPA’s minor-protection requirements.
The ISBN is only one part of publishing a mobile game in China.
Depending on the game and distribution structure, the complete compliance package may include:
Ask whether each potential partner offers only ISBN application support or a complete publishing and operating service.
|Requirement
|What to confirm
|Commercial ICP Licence
|Which operating company provides it?
|ISBN application
|Which licensed publishing unit submits it?
|Copyright registration
|Who registers the overseas authorisation?
|Software copyright documentation
|Is it needed for the intended distribution route?
|ICP Filing
|Which entity and domain will be used?
|Mobile App Filing
|Who completes and maintains it?
|Real-name verification
|Which technical system will be integrated?
|Anti-addiction controls
|Who implements, tests and updates them?
|Chinese hosting
|Which cloud provider and account will be used?
|App-store distribution
|Which stores and legal entities are included?
Where possible, supporting filings and technical work should be completed while the ISBN application is under review. This reduces the risk of receiving approval but being unable to launch immediately.
The complete publishing process for an imported game commonly takes approximately 6–12 months. Around 12 months is a reasonable planning assumption for a standard project, although more complex games may take longer.
An indicative timeline is:
|Stage
|Typical activity
|Initial assessment
|Review the game’s content, technology and commercial model
|Localisation
|Translate and adapt the game for China
|Publisher review
|Test the build and identify required modifications
|Documentation
|Prepare rights, corporate and application materials
|Provincial review
|Submit through the relevant provincial authority
|NPPA review
|Complete formal content and publication review
|Post-approval launch
|Complete distribution and remaining platform requirements
The NPPA states a processing period of 80 working days from formal acceptance. This does not include the complete preparation and publishing process.
It may exclude:
Ask the publisher to provide separate estimates for preparation, submission, formal review and launch. A promise to obtain approval within exactly 80 working days may refer only to the statutory review stage.
China does not have a single dominant Android distribution channel equivalent to Google Play. Developers normally need to distribute across several independent stores.
Important channels include:
Depending on the game, other channels may include:
Ask the publisher to identify:
A general promise of “Android distribution” is not enough. Each store has its own submission process, SDK requirements and commercial terms.
Game publishing agreements may use several commercial models.
|Model
|How it works
|Main consideration
|Fixed service fee
|The developer pays for publishing and compliance services
|The publisher may have limited incentive after launch
|Revenue share
|The publisher receives part of the game’s revenue
|The definition of net revenue
|Minimum guarantee
|The publisher pays an advance against future earnings
|Recoupment and rights granted
|Exclusive China licence
|The publisher receives broad Chinese commercial rights
|Loss of developer control
|Joint operation
|Several parties share operation and revenue
|Complex deductions and responsibilities
Chinese Android stores may retain around 50% of game revenue under joint-operation arrangements that use the store’s payment and login SDKs. Apple generally follows its standard commission structure, commonly 30% or 15% for eligible developers.
The publisher or operator may receive another share after the platform commission.
You should therefore request a complete revenue waterfall showing:
A publisher offering 50% of “net revenue” may provide a less favourable deal than one offering 30% of a clearly defined and less heavily deducted revenue base.
The agreement should specify whether costs such as advertising, hosting, localisation and customer support can be deducted before the developer’s share is calculated.
The developer should normally retain ownership of:
The Chinese partner should receive a licence limited by:
The agreement should separately address ownership of Chinese translations, marketing assets, player communities and any locally developed content.
China exclusivity should be connected to measurable obligations, including:
The publisher should not be able to retain exclusive rights indefinitely without submitting, launching or actively supporting the game.
The agreement should state who has final approval over:
The publisher needs the ability to recommend or implement mandatory compliance changes. However, material modifications to the developer’s IP should require approval.
The contract should establish:
Foreign developers should not assume that they will automatically receive unrestricted access to Chinese player-level data.
Require:
The agreement should explain:
The approved game record names specific publishing and operating entities. Changing the publisher, game name or principal operator requires a regulatory change procedure. Significant upgrades or new expansion content may also require further approval.
Be cautious if a potential partner:
An ISBN is issued for a specific approved game and records named publishing and operating entities. Attempting to rent, share or reuse another game’s approval creates substantial regulatory and platform risk.
The right model depends on your resources, priorities and long-term China strategy.
|Developer situation
|Potentially suitable route
|Foreign developer without a Chinese entity
|Licensed Chinese operator with established publisher relationships
|Developer requiring only regulatory support
|Fixed-fee ISBN and compliance service
|Large studio with its own Chinese team
|Direct publisher relationship combined with a qualified operator
|Developer needing technical conversion and distribution
|Full-service China publishing partner
|Game requiring extensive local live operations
|Commercial publisher with genre-specific operating experience
|Small developer with a limited upfront budget
|Revenue-share partner with carefully limited rights
|Developer prioritising control of its IP and operations
|Service-fee model with a narrowly defined licence
Publishers should be compared based on the complete value they provide, not only the ISBN application fee or headline revenue share.
Foreign developers frequently need an operating partner before they can work with an authorised Chinese publishing unit.
AppInChina can act as the licensed Chinese operator and coordinate the wider publishing process while the developer retains control of its game.
Our services include:
Unlike a traditional commercial publisher that may require extensive IP rights or a large revenue share, this structure allows developers to select the services they need while maintaining greater control over their game.