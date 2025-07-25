China’s Internet Industry in 2025: A Market Size and Trend Analysis

China’s internet landscape has reached an unprecedented scale in 2025, with 1.123 billion total users, representing a 79.7% penetration rate. This makes China the country with the most internet users in the world. This comprehensive analysis reveals the key statistics, demographic trends, and strategic opportunities that define the world’s largest digital market.

How Many Internet Users Does China Have in 2025?

A quick overview of China’s internet market and the key statistics from the China Internet Network Information Centre’s latest report: https://www.cnnic.cn/n4/2025/0721/c326-11327.html

The latest report released on 21st July 2025 by the China Internet Network Infomation Centre (中国互联网信息中心), the CNNIC Report #56, or 第56次《中国互联网络发展状况统计报告》in Chinese, reveals China’s internet user base has grown to 1.123 billion users as of June 2025, marking significant expansion from 1.108 billion in December 2024. This represents a net addition of 15 million new users in just six months, demonstrating the market’s continued vitality.

Key Internet Penetration Metrics:

Total Internet Penetration : 79.7% (national average)

: 79.7% (national average) Rural Internet Penetration : 69.2% (up from 65.6% in Dec 2024)

: 69.2% (up from 65.6% in Dec 2024) Senior User Penetration : 52.0% (161 million users aged 60+)

: 52.0% (161 million users aged 60+) Monthly Active Growth: +15M users in 6 months

This growth trajectory positions China as the world’s most significant digital market for app developers and technology companies seeking expansion opportunities.

What’s Driving Rural Internet Growth in China?

AppInChina’s Market Growth Analysis table of China’s internet market in this period (March 2025 and the previous period December 2024)



Rural internet adoption represents one of China’s most significant digital transformation stories. With 322 million rural internet users achieving 69.2% penetration, rural markets present substantial opportunities for app developers.

Rural Market Characteristics:

User Base : 322 million rural users (28.7% of total internet population)

: 322 million rural users (28.7% of total internet population) Growth Rate : +3.6% penetration increase year-over-year

: +3.6% penetration increase year-over-year Market Impact : Significant rural growth driving overall expansion

: Significant rural growth driving overall expansion Digital Payments: Accelerating adoption in rural communities

The rural-urban digital divide continues narrowing, creating new opportunities for e-commerce, fintech, and lifestyle applications targeting China’s vast rural population.

How Many Senior Citizens Use the Internet in China?

China’s ageing population represents a rapidly growing digital demographic. 161 million senior users (aged 60+) now maintain an active internet presence, with 52.0% senior penetration and a remarkable 75.4% adoption rate for digital payments.

Senior User Digital Behaviour:

Total Senior Users : 161 million (14.3% of internet population)

: 161 million (14.3% of internet population) Digital Payment Adoption : 75.4% among seniors

: 75.4% among seniors Market Segment : Growing silver economy opportunity

: Growing silver economy opportunity Usage Patterns: Increasing engagement with lifestyle and health apps

This demographic shift creates opportunities for apps focused on healthcare, social connection, and simplified user interfaces designed for older users.

How Advanced Is China’s 5G Infrastructure in 2025?

China’s telecommunications infrastructure reached new heights with 4.55 million 5G base stations operational by June 2025. The addition of 360,000 new stations in seven months demonstrates aggressive infrastructure expansion supporting app performance and user experience.

5G Infrastructure Impact:

Total Base Stations : 4.55 million (June 2025)

: 4.55 million (June 2025) Recent Expansion : +360K stations since November 2024

: +360K stations since November 2024 Coverage : Comprehensive urban and expanding rural coverage

: Comprehensive urban and expanding rural coverage App Performance: Enhanced connectivity enabling advanced mobile applications

This infrastructure boom directly impacts app development strategies, enabling more sophisticated features, real-time functionality, and enhanced user experiences.

What’s the Current State of AI Services in China?

China’s artificial intelligence ecosystem reached 346 registered AI services as of March 2025, representing the established regulatory framework and mature AI application market. The AI Algorithm Filing implemented in 2021 continues to bolster the AI market, providing a clearer path to compliance in the complex industry.

AI Market Characteristics:

Registered Services : 346 AI applications (March 2025)

: 346 AI applications (March 2025) Regulatory Environment : Established framework for AI development

: Established framework for AI development Market Maturity : Growing from estimated 250 services in 2023

: Growing from estimated 250 services in 2023 Innovation Scale : +700% industry-scale growth

: +700% industry-scale growth User Coverage: 80% of internet users have used GAI models

The regulated AI environment creates opportunities for compliant AI-powered applications while ensuring market stability and user protection.

Which Sectors Show the Strongest Growth in China’s App Market?

Multiple sectors demonstrate robust growth patterns, indicating strong app market opportunities:

Digital Tourism and Lifestyle:

Rural Tourism : +52% booking growth (March 2025 vs 2024)

: +52% booking growth (March 2025 vs 2024) County Services : +42.1% order growth (Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024)

: +42.1% order growth (Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024) Digital Lifestyle: Accelerating adoption across demographics

Market Expansion Indicators:

Steady User Growth : +15M users in 6 months

: +15M users in 6 months Infrastructure Support : Rapid 5G deployment

: Rapid 5G deployment Demographic Diversification : Rural and senior user growth

: Rural and senior user growth Technology Integration: AI services regulatory maturity

How Has China’s Internet Market Evolved Over the Past Decade?

A timeline of China’s Internet Evolution, showing the rapid development of China’s digital growth from 2015 to 2025



Understanding China’s digital evolution provides context for current market opportunities:

Historical Milestones:

2015 : 650M users, basic 4G rollout, limited rural connectivity

: 650M users, basic 4G rollout, limited rural connectivity 2020 : 940M users, COVID-19 digital acceleration, e-commerce boom

: 940M users, COVID-19 digital acceleration, e-commerce boom Dec 2024 : 1.108B users (78.6% penetration), 4.19M 5G stations

: 1.108B users (78.6% penetration), 4.19M 5G stations June 2025 : 1.123B users (79.7% penetration), 4.55M 5G stations

: 1.123B users (79.7% penetration), 4.55M 5G stations 2030 Projection: Ubiquitous computing, AI-first applications, IoT maturity

This evolution demonstrates consistent growth momentum and technological advancement supporting app market expansion.

What Are the Best Opportunities for App Developers in China?

The 2025 market data reveals several key opportunities for app developers:

Primary Growth Areas:

Rural Market Acceleration: 322M users with 69.2% penetration Senior Digital Adoption: 161M users with 75.4% payment adoption Infrastructure Advantages: 4.55M 5G stations enabling advanced features AI Integration: 346 registered services indicating market readiness

Market Entry Considerations:

User Base Scale : 1.123 billion potential users

: 1.123 billion potential users Growth Momentum : +15M users in 6 months

: +15M users in 6 months Infrastructure Support : World-class 5G network

: World-class 5G network Regulatory Clarity: Established frameworks for AI and digital services

What Should You Know About China’s Internet Market in 2025?

Key points that those in the Chinese market, or those who wish to enter the Chinese market should be aware of.



China’s internet market in 2025 represents unprecedented scale and opportunity:

Market Size : 1.123 billion users (79.7% penetration)

: 1.123 billion users (79.7% penetration) Growth Demographics : Rural (322M) and senior (161M) user expansion

: Rural (322M) and senior (161M) user expansion Infrastructure : 4.55 million 5G base stations supporting advanced applications

: 4.55 million 5G base stations supporting advanced applications Innovation : 302 registered AI services indicating mature technology ecosystem

: 302 registered AI services indicating mature technology ecosystem Opportunity: Continued growth across all demographic segments

Sources:

https://www.cnnic.cn/n4/2025/0721/c326-11327.html