Promulgation Authorities: State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television,Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

Release Date: 2016-02-04

Effective Date: 2016-03-10

Source: https://www.gov.cn/zhengce/2022-11/09/content_5724634.htm

Original Title: 网络出版服务管理规定

Decree No. 5 of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

The Regulations on the Administration of Internet Publishing Services, adopted upon deliberation at the executive meeting of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television on 20 August 2015, are hereby promulgated, effective on 10 March 2016.

Cai Fuchao

Minister of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television

Miao Wei

Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

4 February 2016

Regulations on the Administration of Internet Publishing Services

Chapter I General Provisions

Article 1 These Regulations are formulated in accordance with the Administrative Regulations on Publishing, the Administrative Measures Governing Internet Information Services, and other relevant laws and regulations to regulate the criteria of internet publishing services, and promote the sound development of the internet publishing service industry.

Article 2 These Regulations are applicable to the internet publishing services provided within the territory of the People’s Republic of China.For the purposes of these Regulations, “internet publishing services” refers to providing internet publications to the public through information networks.

For the purposes of these Regulations, “internet publications” refers to edited, produced or processed digital works that are provided to the public through information network, mainly including:

(1) Original digital works of literature, art, science and the like, containing text, pictures, maps, games, animation and audio/video of informational or thoughtful nature;

(2) Digital works whose content is identical with the books, newspapers, periodicals, audiovisual products and electronic publications that have been formally published;

(3) Digital works like online database formed by selecting, arranging or compiling the above-mentioned works; and

(4) Other types of digital works recognized by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

Business categories of internet publishing services will be specified separately.

Article 3 An internet publishing services provider shall abide by the Constitution and the relevant laws and regulations, adhere to the principles of serving the People and Socialism, follow the orientation of advanced socialist cultures, focusing on core socialist values, and disseminate and accumulate all ideological, moral, scientific, technological and cultural knowledge good for raising the qualities of the nation, promoting economic development and driving social progress to satisfy the increasing spiritual and cultural needs of the masses.

Article 4 As the industrial authority of internet publishing services, the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television is responsible for the prior examination/approval and supervision/administration of internet publishing services throughout China. As the authority of the internet industry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is responsible for the supervision and administration for the provision of internet publishing services throughout China.Publishing authorities at all levels of local people’s governments and all provincial telecommunications authorities shall, under their respective duties, supervise and support internet publishing services and service accession within their respective jurisdiction.

Article 5 When investigating and prosecuting suspected law violations in providing internet publishing services, publishing authorities may inspect the articles and business premises relevant to suspected law violations according to evidence or reports thereon, and may seal up or detain the articles proved to be involved in violations.

Article 6 The State encourages book, newspaper, periodical, audiovisual and electronic publishers to provide internet publishing services, and to accelerate their integration with new media.The State encourages the establishment of an industrial association of internet publishing services, which shall formulate self-disciplinary regulations of the industry based on its articles of association as guided by publishing authorities, promote a civilized internet environment, disseminate healthy and beneficial information, and prevent unhealthy or harmful information.

Chapter II Licensing for Internet Publishing Services

Article 7 To engage in internet publishing services, an entity must be approved by publishing authorities according to the law, and obtain the Internet Publishing Service License.

Article 8 To engage in internet publishing services, a book, newspaper, periodical, audiovisual or electronic publisher shall meet the following conditions:

(1) Having a defined domain name, smart device app or other publication platform to engage in internet publishing services;

(2) Having a defined scope of internet publishing services; and

(3) Having the technologies and equipment necessary for internet publishing services, and the relevant servers and storage devices must be located within the territory of the People’s Republic of China.

Article 9 To engage in internet publishing services, in addition to satisfying the conditions specified in aforesaid Article 8, an entity of other kinds shall also meet the following conditions:

(1) Having a name and articles of association different from other publication entities to engage in internet publishing services;

(2) Having a legal representative and a person chiefly in charge in compliance with national regulations. The legal representative must be a Chinese citizen having full legal capacity. At least either the legal representative or the person chiefly in charge shall have the middle or higher level professional qualification for publishing personnel;

(3) In addition to the legal representative and the person chiefly in charge, it shall have at least eight full-time editing and publishing staff who hold publishing and relevant professional qualification certificates recognized by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, among which three shall hold intermediate or higher level qualification certificates;

(4) Having the content review system necessary for providing internet publishing services;

(5) Having fixed business premises; and

(6) Other conditions required by laws, administrative regulations and the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

Article 10 Sino-foreign equity joint ventures, Sino-foreign cooperative joint ventures and foreign entities shall not engage in internet publishing services.Where an internet publishing services provider cooperates with Sino-foreign equity joint ventures, Sino-foreign cooperative joint ventures or foreign entities in China, or overseas organizations and individuals in internet publishing business, it shall file with the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television in advance for examination and approval.

Article 11 To engage in internet publishing services, an entity shall apply with the publishing authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality where it is situated, which shall, after its examination and consent, forward the same to the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television for examination and approval. The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television shall determine whether or not to give approval within 60 days from the date of accepting the application. Reasons shall be notified if no approval is granted.

Article 12 The materials required to apply for the engaging in internet publishing services include:

(1) Application for Internet Publishing Service License;

(2) Articles of association and the proof for the nature of fund source;

(3) Feasibility analysis report of internet publishing services, including information on capital use, product planning, technical conditions, equipment and facilities, organizational structure, staffing, market analysis, risk assessment and copyright protection measures;

(4) Resumes, addresses, ID certificates of legal representative and the person chiefly in charge;

(5) State-recognized professional qualifications for editing, publishing and other professionals, as well as their major work experience and training certificates;

(6) Proof on the business premises use;

(7) Certificate of website domain name registration, and a letter of undertaking that the relevant servers are located within the territory of the People’s Republic of China.For an entity listed in Article 8 hereof to provide internet publishing services, it is only required to submit the materials specified in Items (1), (6) and (7) of this Article.

Article 13 To establish an entity engaging in internet publishing services, an applicant shall go through registration formalities within 30 days commencing from the date of receiving the decision of approval.

(1) Fill out the Registration Form for Internet Publishing Service License obtained from the publishing authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality where it is situated on the strength of the approval document;

(2) After approving the Registration Form for Internet Publishing Service License, the publishing authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality shall issue the Internet Publishing Service License to the application within 10 days; and

(3) The Registration Form for Internet Publishing Service License shall be made in triplicate, each of the applicant and the publishing authority of province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality shall hold one counterpart, and the third counterpart shall be filed with the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television by the publishing authority of province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality within 15 days for the record.

Article 14 The Internet Publishing Service License is valid for five years. If an entity desires to continue to provide internet publishing services after expiration, it shall, at least 60 days before such expiration, file its application according to the procedures specified in Article 11 hereof. Publishing authority shall determine whether to approve the renewal prior to the expiration of original term. If approved, the Internet Publishing Service License shall be renewed.

Article 15 After the internet publishing services have been approved, the applicant shall, on the strength of approval document and the Internet Publishing Service License, go through the relevant formalities with the telecommunications authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality where it is situated.

Article 16 Where an internet publishing services provider desires to modify registered items of the Internet Publishing Service License or its capital structure, merger or division, or establish any branch, it shall go through examination and approval formalities according to Article 11 hereof, and shall, on the strength of the approval document, undergo the relevant procedures with the telecommunications authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality where it is situated.

Article 17 Where an internet publishing services provider desires to suspend its internet publishing services, it shall file for the record with the publishing authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality where it is situated, and shall specify reasons and duration. Such suspension shall not be more than 180 days.Where an internet publishing services provider desires to terminate its internet publishing services, it shall, within 30 days from the date of terminating internet publishing services, go through de-registration formalities with publishing authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality where it is situated, and then go through the relevant formalities with telecommunications authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality. Publishing authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality shall file the relevant information with the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television for the record.

Article 18 Where an internet publishing services provider fails to provide internet publishing services within 180 days commencing from its registration date, the publishing authority of original registration shall deregister it, and report to the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television for the record, as well as notify the telecommunications authority of the corresponding province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality.Where the aforesaid situation is caused by an event of force majeure or other justified reasons, the internet publishing service provider may apply with the publishing authority of original registration for extension.

Article 19 An internet publishing services provider shall specify at the home page of its website the number of its Internet Publishing Service License approved and issued by publishing authority.When providing services like SEO ranking, advertising and marketing, an internet-based service provider shall check the Internet Publishing Service License and business scope of each of its clients.

Article 20 An entity shall provide internet publishing services according to its approved business scope, and shall not engage in internet publishing services beyond its business scope.

Article 21 An internet publishing services provider shall not lend, rent, sell or otherwise transfer the Internet Publishing Service License.An internet publishing services provider is prohibited from allowing other internet information service providers to provide internet publishing services in its name, as specified in the preceding paragraph.

Article 22 For internet publishing services providers adopting the system of special management shares, the detailed measures will be formulated by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television separately.

Chapter III Administration of Internet Publishing Services

Article 23 An internet publishing services provider shall practice the editorial responsibility system to ensure the lawful content of internet publications.An internet publishing services provider shall practice the publication content review responsibility system, managing editor system, proofreader system and other management systems to guarantee the quality of internet publications.

For internet publication of lawfully published works of another publishing entity without changing its content, the original publishing entity’s name, as well as book number, issue number, internet publication number or URL information must be clearly marked on the corresponding page of the internet publication.

Article 24 An internet publication shall not include:

(1) Content that is against the basic principles determined by the Constitution;

(2) Content that endangers national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity;

(3) Content that divulges State secrets, or endangers national security or harms the reputation or interests of the State;

(4) Content that incites ethnic hostility and ethnic discrimination, jeopardizes unity among ethnic groups, or infringes ethnic customs and habits;

(5) Content that advocates heresy or feudal superstitions

(6) Content that disseminates rumors, disturbs the social order or damages social stability;

(7) Content that disseminates obscenity, pornography, gambling, violence, or incites crime;

(8) Content that insults or slanders others or that infringes their legal rights and interests;

(9) Content that endangers social morals or excellent ethnic cultural traditions; or

(10) Other content prohibited by laws or administrative regulations.

Article 25 To protect the lawful rights and interests of minors, internet publications shall not include the information which lures minors to imitate acts violating social ethics and unlawful or criminal acts, shall not include horrifying, cruel or other information which is harmful to the physical and mental health of minors, and shall not disclose the privacy of minors.

Article 26 To publish the information involving national security, social stability or other major topics, an internet publishing services provider shall go through record-filing formalities in accordance with the major topic registration provisions of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television. No publishing shall be made if a major topic hasn’t been filed for record.

Article 27 Prior to internet publishing of online games, an entity shall apply with the publishing authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality where it is situated, which shall, after its examination and consent, forward the same to the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television for examination and approval.

Article 28 Where the information contained in an internet publication is false or unfair, jeopardizing the lawful rights and interests of a citizen, legal person or other organization, the relevant internet publishing entity shall cease such infringement, make public corrections, eliminate the effects thereof and be civilly liable in accordance with the law.

Article 29 The State adopts marking management for internet publications. The detailed measures shall be formulated by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television separately.

Article 30 An internet publication must be in compliance with the relevant national provisions, standards and requirements to guarantee its quality.The words used by an internet publication must in compliance with national laws and regulations, as well as the relevant standards and specifications.

Article 31 An internet publishing services provider shall, in accordance with the relevant national provisions or technical standards, furnish and apply necessary equipment and systems, establish and improve various management systems, ensure data security and lawful content, and provide technical support for publishing authorities during their performance of supervision and administration duties according to the law.

Article 32 To provide an overseas publication online, an internet publishing services provider shall be lawfully authorized by the copyright holder. To publish online games authorized by an overseas copyright holder, examination and approval formalities must be completed in accordance with Article 27 hereof.

Article 33 Where an internet publishing services provider finds any content in its internet publications as prescribed in Article 24 or 25 hereof, it shall delete immediately, keep the relevant records, and report to the publishing authority at or above county level of the place where it is situated.

Article 34 An internet publishing services provider shall keep a record the contents of the works it has published, as well as the time of publishing and the URL or domain name. Such record shall be kept for 60 days and shall be provided to the relevant State authorities when the latter make inquiries in accordance with the law.

Article 35 An internet publishing services provider must observe the State’s statistical provisions, and submit its statistics materials to publishing authorities according to the law.

Chapter IV Supervision

Article 36 Supervision over internet publishing services shall be subject to territorial jurisdiction.Publishing authorities at all levels shall strengthen their routine supervision over internet publishing services providers within their respective jurisdiction as well as such providers’ publishing activities, and shall perform the following duties:

(1) Conduct industrial supervision on internet publishing services providers, as well as investigate and punish their violations of these Regulations and report to the publishing authority at a higher level;

(2) Supervise internet publishing services, as well as investigate and punish violations of these Regulations and report to the publishing authority at a higher level;

(3) Supervise the content and quality of internet publications, organize regular content and quality review and report the results to the publishing authority at a higher level;

(4) Administer the employees of internet publishing, and organize regular professional training and evaluation; and

(5) Cooperate with the publishing authority at a higher level, coordinate with the relevant authorities, and give guidance to publishing authorities at lower levels;

Article 37 A publishing authority shall strengthen the development of its supervision team and organization, and take necessary technical approaches to administer internet publishing services. When a publishing authority is performing its supervision and inspection duties according to the law, internet publishing services providers shall cooperate with it, and shall not refuse such cooperation requests or obstruct law enforcement officers.Publishing authorities of various provinces, autonomous regions and centrally-administered municipalities shall file with the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television the written reports of internet publishing services supervision within their respective jurisdiction on a regular basis.

Article 38 The annual inspection system is adopted for internet publishing services providers. An inspection will be carried out each year. Publishing authorities of various provinces, autonomous regions and centrally-administered municipalities are responsible to conduct annual inspection for the internet publishing services providers within their respective jurisdiction and file the relevant information with the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television for the record. Annual inspection items shall include the establishment conditions, registered items, publishing operation, publishing quality, law and regulation observance, and internal management of internet publishing services providers.

Article 39 An annual inspection shall be carried out under the following procedures:

(1) An internet publishing service provider shall submit its annual self-inspection report, covering its compliance with policies and laws, awards and punishment, performance of web publishing, management and operation, catalog of its internet publications, rectification of law and regulation violations within the annual inspection period, and training for editors and other publishing employees of the current year, and shall fill out the Annual Inspection Registration Form for Internet Publishing Services printed by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, which shall be submitted to the publishing authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality where it is situated, together with its annual self-inspection report;

(2) A publishing authority of province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality shall conduct overall inspection for the establishment conditions, registered items, business operations and legal compliance of internet publishing services providers within its jurisdiction, and shall complete such overall inspection within 45 days after receiving the annual self-inspection reports, Annual Inspection Registration Form for Internet Publishing Services and other annual inspection materials of internet publishing services providers. It shall permit the registration of an internet publishing services provider which meets annual inspection requirements, and shall affix the annual inspection seal to its Internet Publishing Service License; and

(3) A publishing authority of the province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality shall, within 15 days after the completion of its overall inspection work, file the annual inspection information and the relevant written materials to the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television for the record.

Article 40 Annual inspection may be deferred in any of the following circumstances:

(1) An entity suspends operations for rectification;

(2) An entity violates publishing laws and rules, and shall be punished;

(3) An entity fails to comply with the relevant administrative provisions of publishing authorities;

(4) An entity is in chaos, failing to provide material internet publishing services without justified reasons; and

(5) An entity is suspected of copyright infringement or other violations, necessitating further inspection.The duration of the deferment of annual inspection shall be determined by the publishing authority of province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality, which shall be filed with the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television for the record and shall not be more than 180 days. No internet publishing services may be provided during the deferment of annual inspection.

When the deferment expires, an entity shall go through annual inspection formalities again.

Article 41 Where an entity fails to meet conditions specified in Articles 8 and 9 hereof, it will be ordered to rectify within a time limit, failing which it will not pass the annual inspection; the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television may revoke its Internet Publishing Service License, and the publishing authority of province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality where it is situated may deregister it and notify local telecommunications authority to deal with according to the law.

Article 42 An publishing authority of province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality may, as the case may be, adjust the annual inspection items within its jurisdiction, and the relevant information shall be filed with the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television for the record.

Article 43 An publishing authority of province, autonomous region or centrally-administered municipality may make public annual inspection results.

Article 44 Relevant professionals engaging in editing and publishing in internet publishing services and their persons in charge shall comply with the relevant national provisions on professional qualifications.The legal representative or person chiefly in charge of an internet publishing services provider shall, in accordance with the relevant provisions, participate in on-the-job training organized by publishing authority, and obtain the On-the-Job Training Certificate printed by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, and shall not continue to be the legal representative or person chiefly in charge if he fails to participate the training, or fails to obtain the On-the-Job Training Certificate after training.

Chapter V Support and Reward

Article 45 The State will develop the relevant policies to support and drive the development of the internet publishing services industry. The State encourages the internet publishing services which disseminate scientific truth and advanced cultures, promote scientific exploration and social ethics, and develop a beautiful soul, good for cultivating an advanced internet culture, and promotes the digital and online transmission of healthy and outstanding cultural products.No organization or individual may interfere, prevent or obstruct the internet publishing services provided by an internet publishing services entity according to the law.

Article 46 The State supports and encourages the publishing of the following key and outstanding internet publications:

(1) Which play an important role in interpreting and disseminating basic principles determined in the Constitutions;

(2) Which are significant in promoting core socialist values, giving training on patriotism, collectivism, socialism and national unity, and advocating social ethics, professional ethics, family virtues and individual morality.

(3) Which play a material role in driving advanced cultures of the nation and promoting international cultural exchange;

(4) Which have independent intellectual property rights and positive cultural connotations;

(5) Which have great contributions in promoting cultural innovation, and timely reflecting latest scientific and cultural achievements in and out of China;

(6) Which have a significant role in promoting public cultural services;

(7) Which target at minors and are healthy or are favorable to the healthy development of minors; and

(8) Which have other significant Ideological value, scientific value or cultural and artistic value.

Article 47 Entities and individuals which have made great contributions to the development and prosperity of the internet publishing service industry shall be rewarded in accordance with the relevant national provisions.

Article 48 The State protects the lawful rights and interests of copyright holders of internet publications. An internet publishing services provider shall observe the Copyright Law of the People’s Republic of China, the Regulations on the Protection of the Right to Network Dissemination of Information, the Regulations on the Protection of Computer Software and other laws and regulations on copyrights.

Article 49 For activities which illegally interfere with, obstruct and hinder the publishing of internet publications, publishing authorities and the relevant authorities shall take measures promptly.

Chapter VI Legal Liability

Article 50 Where an internet publishing services provider violates these Regulations, the publishing authority may take the following administrative measures:

(1) Give a warning notice;

(2) Issue a public reprimand, and order it to rectify;

(3) Order the public self-criticism; and

(4) Order to delete illegal content.A warning notice shall have the uniform format determined by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, and shall be issued to the corresponding internet publishing services provider by the publishing authority.

The administrative measures listed in this Article may be adopted concurrently.

Article 51 Where an entity provides internet publishing services or publishes online games (including internet games authorized by an overseas copyright holder) without approval, the publishing authority, and the commercial and industrial authority shall close down such services under their statutory duties in accordance with Article 61 of the Administrative Regulations on Publishing, and Article 19 of the Administrative Measures Governing Internet Information Services, and the provincial telecommunications authority of the place where it is situated shall order the shutdown of the website or impose other penalties according to the notices from the relevant authorities in accordance with Article 19 of the Administrative Measures Governing Internet Information Services. Where criminal law is violated, criminal liability shall be pursued according to the law. Where criminal law is not violated yet, all the relevant internet publications shall be deleted, as well as all illegal income and major equipment and specialized tools used in illegal publishing activities confiscated. Where the illegal income is more than 10,000 yuan, a fine of more than 5 times but less than 10 times of such illegal income shall concurrently be imposed. Where the illegal income is less than 10,000 yuan, a fine of less than 50,000 yuan may be imposed. Where others’ legal rights and interests are infringed, civil liability shall be pursued according to the law.

Article 52 Where an entity publishes or disseminate prohibited internet publications specified in Article 24 or 25 hereof, the publishing authority shall, in accordance with Article 62 of the Administrative Regulations on Publishing, and Article 20 of the Administrative Measures Governing Internet Information Services, order to delete the relevant content and to rectify within a time limit, and shall confiscate illegal income. Where the illegal income is more than 10,000 yuan, a fine of more than 5 times but less than 10 times of such illegal income shall also be imposed. Where the illegal income is less than 10,000 yuan, a fine of less than 50,000 yuan may be imposed. In serious circumstances, it may be ordered to suspend operations for rectification within a time limit, or the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television may revoke its Internet Publishing Service License, and the telecommunications authority may revoke its telecommunications business license or order it to shut down the website based on the notice from the publishing authority. Where criminal law is violated, criminal liability shall be pursued according to the law.For an entity providing services like SEO ranking, advertising and marketing for internet publishing services providers which have committed the acts specified in paragraph 1 of this Article, the publishing authority may order it to stop the provision of relevant services.

Article 53 Where an entity violates Article 21 hereof, the publishing authority may order it to stop its illegal acts, give a warning and confiscate its illegal income in accordance with Article 66 of the Administrative Regulations on Publishing. Where the illegal income is more than 10,000 yuan, a fine of more than 5 times but less than 10 times of such illegal income shall also be imposed. Where the illegal income is less than 10,000 yuan, a fine of less than 50,000 yuan may be imposed. In serious circumstances, it may be ordered to suspend operations for rectification within a time limit, or the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television may revoke its Internet Publishing Service License,

Article 54 Where an internet publishing services provider commits any of the following acts, the publishing authority may, in accordance with Article 67 of the Administrative Regulations on Publishing, order it to rectify, and give a warning. In serious circumstances, it may be ordered to suspend operations for rectification within a time limit, or the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television may revoke its Internet Publishing Service License,

(1) Fails to go through examination and approval formalities as per these Regulations in modifying registered items of the Internet Publishing Service License and capital structure, engaging in internet publishing services beyond approved service scope, making a merger or division, or establishing any branch.

(2) Fails to comply with relevant provisions in making publications involving major topics;

(3) Suspends internet publishing services for more than 180 days without authorization; and

(4) Delivers internet publications whose quality fails to comply with the relevant provisions and standards.

Article 55 Where an entity violates Article 34 hereof, the provincial telecommunications authority shall order it to redress in accordance with Article 21 of the Administrative Measures Governing Internet Information Services. In serious circumstances, it may be ordered to suspend operations for rectification or shut down the website temporarily.

Article 56 An entity failing to submit statistical materials to publishing authority according to the law shall be penalized in accordance with the Measures for the Statistical Administration of News and Publishing.

Article 57 Where an internet publishing services provider obtains a license by fraud, bribery or other improper means in violation of provisions of Chapter II hereof, the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television may revoke its corresponding license.

Article 58 Where an internet publishing services provider commits any of the following acts, the publishing authority may order it to redress, give a warning, and impose a fine of less than 30,000 yuan;

(1) Cooperates with Sino-foreign equity joint ventures, Sino-foreign cooperative joint ventures and foreign entities in and out of China in internet publishing business without authorization, in violation of Article 10 hereof;

(2) Fails to mark the relevant licensing information or check the Internet Publishing Service License of the relevant websites in violation of Article 19 hereof;

(3) Fails to practice editorial responsibility system and other management systems as required in violation of Article 23 hereof;

(4) Fails to furnish or apply the relevant equipment or systems, or upgrade the relevant management systems according to provisions or standards in violation of Article 31 hereof;

(5) Fails to participate in annual inspection according to these Regulations;

(6) Its legal representative or person chiefly in charge fails to obtain the On-the-Job Training Certificate in violation of Article 44 hereof; and

(7) Violates other rules formulated by publishing authorities on internet publishing.

Article 59 Where an internet publishing services provider has its license revoked as an administrative penalty for violating these Regulations, its legal representative or person chiefly in charge shall not be appointed as the legal representative or person chiefly in charge of any internet publishing services provider within 10 years commencing from the date when its license is revoked.Where editing, publishing and other professionals engaging in internet publishing services and their persons in charge violate these Regulations, their qualification certificates may be revoked in serious circumstances by original issuing authorities.

Chapter VII Supplementary Provisions

Article 60 Publication content review responsibility system, managing editor system, managing proofreader system and other management systems mentioned herein shall refer to the relevant provisions of the Book Quality Guarantee System.

Article 61 These Regulations come into force on 10 March 2016, simultaneously repealing the Interim Provisions for the Administration of Internet Publishing promulgated by former General Administration of Press and Publication and former Ministry of Information Industry on 27 June 2002.