Promulgation Authorities: State Council

Release Date: 2023-07-20

Effective Date: 2023-07-20

Source: https://sjj.ganzhou.gov.cn/c101865/202401/2a69fc71c9da47fcbe5bdac947dd6723.shtml

Original Title: 中华人民共和国认证认可条例

(Promulgated by Order No. 390 of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China on September 3, 2003; First revised pursuant to the Decision of the State Council on Amending Certain Administrative Regulations on February 6, 2016; Second revised pursuant to the Decision of the State Council on Amending and Repealing Certain Administrative Regulations on November 29, 2020; Third revised pursuant to the Decision of the State Council on Amending and Repealing Certain Administrative Regulations on July 20, 2023)

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1 These Regulations are formulated for the purpose of regulating certification and accreditation activities, improving the quality and management level of products and services, and promoting economic and social development.

Article 2 For the purposes of these Regulations, “certification” refers to the conformity assessment activities conducted by certification bodies to certify that products, services, or management systems comply with relevant technical specifications, mandatory requirements of relevant technical specifications, or standards.For the purposes of these Regulations, “accreditation” refers to the conformity assessment activities conducted by accreditation bodies to recognize the competence and professional qualifications of certification bodies, inspection bodies, laboratories, and personnel engaged in review, audit, and other certification activities.

Article 3 Any certification and accreditation activities conducted within the territory of the People’s Republic of China shall comply with these Regulations.

Article 4 The State shall implement a unified system for the supervision and administration of certification and accreditation.The State shall implement a working mechanism for certification and accreditation under the unified management, supervision, and comprehensive coordination of the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, with joint implementation by all relevant parties.

Article 5 The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council shall, in accordance with the law, strengthen the supervision and administration of the activities of certification training institutions and certification consulting institutions.

Article 6 Certification and accreditation activities shall adhere to the principles of objectivity and independence, openness and fairness, and honesty and credibility.

Article 7 The State encourages the conduct of international mutual recognition activities in certification and accreditation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. International mutual recognition activities in certification and accreditation shall not harm national security or public interests.

Article 8 Institutions and personnel engaged in certification and accreditation activities shall have the obligation to keep confidential any state secrets and trade secrets they become aware of.

Chapter 2 Certification Bodies

Article 9 To obtain the qualification of a certification body, approval must be obtained from the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, and certification activities shall be conducted within the scope of approval.No entity or individual may engage in certification activities without approval.

Article 10 To obtain the qualification of a certification body, the following conditions shall be met:

(1) Possession of legal person status;

(2) Having a fixed place of business and necessary facilities;

(3) Having a management system that meets the requirements of certification and accreditation;

(4) Registered capital of not less than RMB 3 million;

(5) Having more than 10 full-time certification personnel in the relevant field.Certification bodies engaged in product certification activities shall also possess technical capabilities for testing, inspection, and other activities commensurate with the relevant product certification activities.

Article 11 The application and approval procedures for the qualification of certification bodies are as follows:

(1) Applicants for the qualification of certification bodies shall submit a written application to the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, together with supporting documents demonstrating compliance with the conditions set forth in Article 10 of these Regulations;

(2) The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council shall, within 45 days from the date of acceptance of the application for the qualification of a certification body, make a decision on whether to grant approval. Where the responsibilities of relevant departments of the State Council are involved, the opinions of such departments shall be solicited. If approval is granted, an approval document shall be issued to the applicant; if approval is not granted, the applicant shall be notified in writing and the reasons shall be explained.The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council shall publish a directory of enterprises that have lawfully obtained the qualification of certification bodies.

Article 12 Foreign certification bodies that establish representative offices within the territory of the People’s Republic of China shall, after completing registration procedures with the market supervision and administration department in accordance with the law, be permitted to engage in promotional activities related to the business scope of their parent organizations, but shall not engage in certification activities.The registration of representative offices of foreign certification bodies within the territory of the People’s Republic of China shall be handled in accordance with relevant laws, administrative regulations, and national provisions on foreign investment.

Article 13 Certification bodies shall not have any interest relationship with administrative authorities.Certification bodies shall not accept any funding that may affect the objectivity and fairness of certification activities; nor shall they engage in any product development, marketing, or other activities that may affect the objectivity and fairness of certification activities.

Certification bodies shall not have any interest relationship with certification clients in terms of assets or management.

Article 14 Certification personnel engaged in certification activities shall practice in one certification body only and shall not practice in two or more certification bodies simultaneously.

Article 15 Inspection bodies and laboratories that issue data and results with evidentiary effect to the public shall possess the basic conditions and capabilities prescribed by relevant laws and administrative regulations, and may engage in corresponding activities only after being recognized in accordance with the law. The results of such recognition shall be published by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council.

Chapter 3 Certification

Article 16 The State shall, in accordance with the needs of economic and social development, promote the certification of products, services, and management systems.

Article 17 Certification bodies shall conduct certification activities in accordance with basic certification specifications and certification rules. Basic certification specifications and certification rules shall be formulated by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council; where the responsibilities of relevant departments of the State Council are involved, such specifications and rules shall be jointly formulated by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council and the relevant departments of the State Council.Where certification rules have not yet been formulated by the departments specified in the preceding paragraph for new areas of certification, certification bodies may formulate their own certification rules and file them with the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council for record.

Article 18 Any legal person, organization, or individual may voluntarily entrust a lawfully established certification body to conduct certification of products, services, or management systems.

Article 19 Certification bodies shall not refuse to provide certification services within their business scope on the grounds that the client has not participated in certification consulting or certification training, nor shall they impose requirements or restrictions unrelated to certification activities on the client.

Article 20 Certification bodies shall disclose information on basic certification specifications, certification rules, and fee standards.

Article 21 Certification bodies and inspection bodies and laboratories related to certification that engage in certification and related inspection and testing activities shall complete the procedures prescribed by basic certification specifications and certification rules, ensure the completeness, objectivity, and authenticity of certification, inspection, and testing, and shall not add, omit, or reduce procedures.Certification bodies and inspection bodies and laboratories related to certification shall make complete records of the certification, inspection, and testing process and archive them for retention.

Article 22 Certification bodies and their certification personnel shall promptly issue certification conclusions and ensure that such conclusions are objective and authentic. Certification conclusions shall be signed by the certification personnel and countersigned by the person in charge of the certification body.Certification bodies and their certification personnel shall be responsible for the results of certification.

Article 23 Where the certification conclusion indicates that products, services, or management systems meet the certification requirements, the certification body shall promptly issue a certification certificate to the client.

Article 24 Holders of certification certificates shall use the certification certificate and certification mark within the scope of certification, and shall not use product or service certification certificates, certification marks, or related words or symbols to mislead the public into believing that their management system has been certified, nor shall they use management system certification certificates, certification marks, or related words or symbols to mislead the public into believing that their products or services have been certified.

Article 25 Certification bodies may formulate their own certification marks. The design, wording, and name of self-formulated certification marks shall not violate laws or administrative regulations, shall not be identical or similar to certification marks promoted by the State, shall not impede social administration, and shall not be detrimental to social morality.

Article 26 Certification bodies shall conduct effective follow-up investigations on the products, services, and management systems they have certified. Where the certified products, services, or management systems fail to continuously meet certification requirements, the certification body shall suspend their use or revoke the certification certificate and publish such revocation.

Article 27 Where the State requires that certain products must be certified for the purpose of protecting national security, preventing fraud, protecting human health or safety, protecting the life or health of animals and plants, or protecting the environment, such products shall be certified and bear the certification mark before they may be released from the factory, sold, imported, or used in other business activities.

Article 28 The State shall unify the product catalog, mandatory technical specifications, standards and conformity assessment procedures, marks, and fee standards for products that must be certified.The unified product catalog (hereinafter referred to as the “Catalog”) shall be formulated and adjusted by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council in conjunction with relevant departments of the State Council, published by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, and jointly implemented by relevant parties.

Article 29 Products included in the Catalog must be certified by certification bodies designated by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council.The certification mark for products included in the Catalog shall be uniformly prescribed by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council.

Article 30 For products included in the Catalog that are subject to the import and export commodity inspection catalog, inspection procedures shall be simplified during import and export commodity inspection.

Article 31 Certification bodies and laboratories designated by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council to conduct certification activities for products included in the Catalog (hereinafter referred to as “designated certification bodies and laboratories”) shall be institutions that have long been engaged in relevant business, have no adverse records, have obtained accreditation in accordance with these Regulations, and possess the capability to conduct relevant certification activities. The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council shall ensure that at least two institutions meeting the conditions prescribed by these Regulations are designated in each product field included in the Catalog.Prior to designating the certification bodies and laboratories specified in the preceding paragraph, the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council shall publish relevant information and organize an expert review committee composed of recognized experts in the relevant field to review the certification bodies and laboratories that meet the requirements specified in the preceding paragraph; after review and soliciting the opinions of relevant departments of the State Council, decisions shall be made within the published time frame in accordance with the principles of rational resource utilization, fair competition, convenience, and effectiveness.

Article 32 The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council shall publish the directory of designated certification bodies and laboratories and the scope of designated business.Certification bodies and laboratories not designated shall not engage in certification or related inspection and testing activities for products included in the Catalog.

Article 33 Producers, sellers, and importers of products included in the Catalog may independently entrust designated certification bodies to conduct certification.

Article 34 Designated certification bodies and laboratories shall, within the scope of designated business, provide convenient and timely certification, inspection, and testing services to clients, and shall not delay, discriminate against, or make things difficult for clients, nor seek improper benefits.Designated certification bodies shall not transfer designated certification business to other institutions.

Article 35 Designated certification bodies and laboratories conducting international mutual recognition activities shall do so within the framework of international mutual recognition agreements signed by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council or relevant departments of the State Council authorized to do so.

Chapter 4 Accreditation

Article 36 Accreditation bodies determined by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council (hereinafter referred to as “accreditation bodies”) shall independently conduct accreditation activities.Except for accreditation bodies determined by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, no other entity may directly or indirectly engage in accreditation activities. The results of accreditation activities conducted directly or indirectly by other entities shall be invalid.

Article 37 Certification bodies, inspection bodies, and laboratories may obtain accreditation from accreditation bodies to ensure that their certification, inspection, and testing capabilities continuously and stably meet accreditation requirements.

Article 38 Personnel engaged in review, audit, and other certification activities shall be registered with accreditation bodies before engaging in corresponding certification activities.

Article 39 Accreditation bodies shall possess a quality system commensurate with their scope of accreditation and shall establish an internal audit system to ensure the effective implementation of the quality system.

Article 40 Accreditation bodies may, as needed, select personnel to engage in accreditation review activities. Personnel engaged in accreditation review activities shall be recognized experts in the relevant field, familiar with relevant laws, administrative regulations, accreditation rules, and procedures, and possess good character, professional knowledge, and business capability required for review.

Article 41 Where accreditation bodies entrust others to complete specific review business related to accreditation, the accreditation body shall be responsible for the review conclusions.

Article 42 Accreditation bodies shall disclose information on accreditation requirements, accreditation procedures, and fee standards.Accreditation bodies shall not impose requirements or restrictions unrelated to accreditation activities on applicants for accreditation.

Article 43 Accreditation bodies shall, within the published time frame and in accordance with national standards and the provisions of the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, complete the review of certification bodies, inspection bodies, and laboratories, make decisions on whether to grant accreditation, and make complete records of the accreditation process for archiving and retention. Accreditation bodies shall ensure the objectivity, fairness, completeness, and effectiveness of accreditation and shall be responsible for the conclusions of accreditation.Accreditation bodies shall issue accreditation certificates to certification bodies, inspection bodies, and laboratories that have obtained accreditation, and publish the directory of certification bodies, inspection bodies, and laboratories that have obtained accreditation.

Article 44 Accreditation bodies shall, in accordance with national standards and the provisions of the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, assess personnel engaged in review, audit, and other certification activities, and register those who pass the assessment.

Article 45 Accreditation certificates shall include the scope of accreditation, accreditation standards, accreditation field, and validity period.

Article 46 Institutions that have obtained accreditation shall use the accreditation certificate and accreditation mark within the scope of accreditation. Where an institution that has obtained accreditation improperly uses the accreditation certificate or accreditation mark, the accreditation body shall suspend its use or revoke the accreditation certificate and publish such revocation.

Article 47 Accreditation bodies shall conduct effective follow-up supervision of accredited institutions and personnel, and periodically conduct re-assessment of accredited institutions to verify whether they continuously meet accreditation requirements. Where accredited institutions or personnel no longer meet accreditation requirements, the accreditation body shall revoke the accreditation certificate and publish such revocation.Where there are changes in the personnel, principal responsible persons, facilities, self-formulated certification rules, or other circumstances related to accreditation requirements of accredited institutions, such changes shall be promptly reported to the accreditation body.

Article 48 Accreditation bodies shall not accept any funding that may affect the objectivity and fairness of accreditation activities.

Article 49 Where domestic certification bodies, inspection bodies, or laboratories obtain accreditation from foreign accreditation bodies, they shall file with the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council.

Chapter 5 Supervision and Administration

Article 50 The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council may supervise compliance with these Regulations by organizing peer reviews, soliciting opinions from certified enterprises, conducting spot checks of certification activities and results, and requiring certification bodies and inspection bodies and laboratories related to certification to report on their business activities. Where violations of these Regulations are discovered, they shall be investigated and dealt with in a timely manner; where the responsibilities of relevant departments of the State Council are involved, such departments shall be notified in a timely manner.

Article 51 The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council shall focus on supervising designated certification bodies and laboratories, and conduct regular or irregular inspections of their certification, inspection, and testing activities. Designated certification bodies and laboratories shall regularly submit reports to the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council and be responsible for the authenticity of such reports; the reports shall explain the circumstances of certification, inspection, and testing activities for products included in the Catalog.

Article 52 Accreditation bodies shall regularly submit reports to the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council and be responsible for the authenticity of such reports; the reports shall explain the implementation of the accreditation system, the conduct of accreditation activities, and the work of personnel engaged in accreditation activities.The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council shall evaluate the reports of accreditation bodies and supervise accreditation bodies by reviewing accreditation activity files and materials and consulting relevant personnel.

Article 53 The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council may, as needed for the supervision and administration of certification and accreditation, inquire about relevant matters with the principal responsible persons of accreditation bodies, certification bodies, inspection bodies, and laboratories, investigate and understand the situation, and issue warnings. Relevant personnel shall actively cooperate.

Article 54 Market supervision and administration departments of local people’s governments at or above the county level, within the scope of authorization by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, shall supervise and administer certification activities in accordance with these Regulations.Market supervision and administration departments of local people’s governments at or above the county level authorized by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council are hereinafter referred to as local certification supervision and administration departments.

Article 55 Any entity or individual has the right to report violations of certification and accreditation to the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council and local certification supervision and administration departments. The certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council and local certification supervision and administration departments shall promptly investigate and handle such reports and keep the identity of the informant confidential.

Chapter 6 Legal Liability

Article 56 Any entity or individual that engages in certification activities without approval shall be banned and fined not less than RMB 100,000 but not more than RMB 500,000; any illegal gains shall be confiscated.

Article 57 Where a foreign certification body establishes a representative office within the territory of the People’s Republic of China without registration, it shall be banned and fined not less than RMB 50,000 but not more than RMB 200,000.Where a registered representative office of a foreign certification body engages in certification activities within the territory of the People’s Republic of China, it shall be ordered to make corrections and fined not less than RMB 100,000 but not more than RMB 500,000; any illegal gains shall be confiscated; where the circumstances are serious, the approval document shall be revoked and published.

Article 58 Where a certification body accepts funding that may affect the objectivity and fairness of certification activities, or engages in product development, marketing, or other activities that may affect the objectivity and fairness of certification activities, or has an interest relationship with certification clients in terms of assets or management, it shall be ordered to suspend business for rectification; where the circumstances are serious, the approval document shall be revoked and published; any illegal gains shall be confiscated; where a crime is constituted, criminal liability shall be pursued in accordance with the law.

Article 59 Where a certification body commits any of the following acts, it shall be ordered to make corrections and fined not less than RMB 50,000 but not more than RMB 200,000; any illegal gains shall be confiscated; where the circumstances are serious, it shall be ordered to suspend business for rectification, up to revocation of the approval document and publication:

(1) Engaging in certification activities beyond the scope of approval;

(2) Adding, omitting, or reducing procedures prescribed by basic certification specifications and certification rules;

(3) Failing to conduct effective follow-up investigations on certified products, services, or management systems, or failing to promptly suspend their use or revoke the certification certificate and publish such revocation when certified products, services, or management systems fail to continuously meet certification requirements;

(4) Employing personnel who have not been registered with accreditation bodies to engage in certification activities.Inspection bodies and laboratories related to certification that add, omit, or reduce procedures prescribed by basic certification specifications and certification rules shall be punished in accordance with the preceding paragraph.

Article 60 Where a certification body commits any of the following acts, it shall be ordered to make corrections within a specified period; if corrections are not made within the period, it shall be fined not less than RMB 20,000 but not more than RMB 100,000:

(1) Refusing to provide certification services within its business scope on the grounds that the client has not participated in certification consulting or certification training, or imposing requirements or restrictions unrelated to certification activities on the client;

(2) The design, wording, or name of self-formulated certification marks is identical or similar to certification marks promoted by the State, impedes social administration, or is detrimental to social morality;

(3) Failing to disclose information on basic certification specifications, certification rules, or fee standards;

(4) Failing to make complete records of the certification process and archive them for retention;

(5) Failing to promptly issue certification certificates to clients for certified products.Inspection bodies and laboratories related to certification that fail to make complete records of inspection and testing processes related to certification and archive them for retention shall be punished in accordance with the preceding paragraph.

Article 61 Where a certification body issues a false certification conclusion or a certification conclusion that is seriously inaccurate, the approval document shall be revoked and published; the practice qualifications of the principal responsible personnel and certification personnel directly responsible shall be revoked; where a crime is constituted, criminal liability shall be pursued in accordance with the law; where damage is caused, the certification body shall bear corresponding liability for compensation.Where a designated certification body commits the illegal acts specified in the preceding paragraph, its designation shall be revoked simultaneously.

Article 62 Where certification personnel engage in certification activities without practicing in a certification body or practice in two or more certification bodies simultaneously, they shall be ordered to make corrections and be suspended from practice for not less than 6 months but not more than 2 years; if corrections are not made, their practice qualifications shall be revoked.

Article 63 Where certification bodies and laboratories related to certification engage in certification or related inspection and testing activities for products included in the Catalog without designation, they shall be ordered to make corrections and fined not less than RMB 100,000 but not more than RMB 500,000; any illegal gains shall be confiscated.Where a certification body engages in certification activities for products included in the Catalog without designation, the approval document shall be revoked and published.

Article 64 Where designated certification bodies and laboratories engage in certification or related inspection and testing activities for products included in the Catalog beyond the scope of designation, they shall be ordered to make corrections and fined not less than RMB 100,000 but not more than RMB 500,000; any illegal gains shall be confiscated; where the circumstances are serious, the designation shall be revoked up to revocation of the approval document and publication.Where a designated certification body transfers designated certification business, it shall be punished in accordance with the preceding paragraph.

Article 65 Where certification bodies, inspection bodies, or laboratories obtain accreditation from foreign accreditation bodies without filing with the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, they shall be given a warning and published.

Article 66 Where products included in the Catalog are released from the factory, sold, imported, or used in other business activities without certification, the responsible party shall be ordered to make corrections within a specified period and fined not less than RMB 50,000 but not more than RMB 200,000; where the value of illegal products without certification is less than RMB 10,000, a fine of up to twice the value shall be imposed; any illegal gains shall be confiscated.

Article 67 Where an accreditation body commits any of the following acts, it shall be ordered to make corrections; where the circumstances are serious, the principal responsible personnel and personnel responsible shall be dismissed or removed from office:

(1) Granting accreditation to institutions or personnel that do not meet accreditation requirements;

(2) Failing to promptly revoke the accreditation certificate and publish such revocation when accredited institutions or personnel are found not to meet accreditation requirements;

(3) Accepting funding that may affect the objectivity and fairness of accreditation activities.Principal responsible personnel and personnel responsible who are dismissed or removed from office from accreditation bodies shall not engage in accreditation activities within 5 years from the date of dismissal or removal.

Article 68 Where an accreditation body commits any of the following acts, it shall be ordered to make corrections; the principal responsible personnel and personnel responsible shall be given a warning:

(1) Imposing requirements or restrictions unrelated to accreditation activities on applicants for accreditation;

(2) Failing to complete accreditation activities within the published time frame or failing to disclose information on accreditation requirements, accreditation procedures, or fee standards;

(3) Failing to promptly suspend the use or revoke the accreditation certificate and publish such revocation when accredited institutions are found to improperly use the accreditation certificate or accreditation mark;

(4) Failing to make complete records of the accreditation process and archive them for retention.

Article 69 Where the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council, local certification supervision and administration departments, or their staff abuse their powers, engage in malpractices for personal gain, or neglect their duties, and commit any of the following acts, the principal responsible personnel and other personnel directly responsible shall be subject to administrative sanctions of demotion or dismissal in accordance with the law; where a crime is constituted, criminal liability shall be pursued in accordance with the law:

(1) Failing to implement approval and designation in accordance with the conditions and procedures prescribed by these Regulations;

(2) Failing to revoke the approval document or designation when a certification body is found not to meet the conditions for approval or designation prescribed by these Regulations;

(3) Failing to revoke the designation when a designated laboratory is found not to meet the conditions for designation prescribed by these Regulations;

(4) Failing to investigate and deal with certification bodies, inspection bodies, or laboratories related to certification that issue false certification or inspection and testing conclusions or issue certification or inspection and testing conclusions that are seriously inaccurate;

(5) Failing to investigate and deal with other illegal acts in certification and accreditation prescribed by these Regulations.

Article 70 Forging, misappropriating, or trading certification marks or certification certificates shall be investigated and dealt with in accordance with the Product Quality Law of the People’s Republic of China and other laws.

Article 71 Administrative penalties prescribed by these Regulations shall be imposed by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council or local certification supervision and administration departments authorized by it in accordance with their respective responsibilities. Where laws or other administrative regulations provide otherwise, such provisions shall apply.

Article 72 Within 5 years from the date of revocation of practice qualifications, accreditation bodies shall not accept registration applications from certification personnel.

Article 73 Where a certification body fails to conduct effective follow-up investigations on certified products, or fails to promptly suspend or revoke the certification certificate and require cessation of use of the certification mark when certified products fail to continuously meet certification requirements, resulting in losses to consumers, the certification body shall bear joint and several liability with the producer or seller.

Chapter 7 Supplementary Provisions

Article 74 Certification of quality management standards for pharmaceutical manufacturing and business enterprises, certification of laboratory animal quality, certification of military products, and accreditation of laboratories and personnel engaged in calibration and testing of military products shall not be governed by these Regulations.Certification bodies approved in accordance with these Regulations that engage in management system certification for mining, hazardous chemicals, and fireworks production and business units shall be organized by the State Administration of Work Safety in conjunction with the special requirements for work safety; certification bodies engaged in comprehensive safety evaluation of mining, hazardous chemicals, and fireworks production and business units may obtain accreditation from accreditation bodies only upon recommendation by the State Administration of Work Safety.

Article 75 Fees for certification and accreditation shall comply with relevant laws and administrative regulations on pricing.

Article 76 The administrative measures for certification training institutions and certification consulting institutions shall be formulated by the certification and accreditation supervision and administration department of the State Council.

Article 77 These Regulations shall come into force on November 1, 2003. The Regulations on the Administration of Product Quality Certification of the People’s Republic of China promulgated by the State Council on May 7, 1991 shall be repealed simultaneously.