Provisions of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on the Registration Administration of Overseas Manufacturers of Imported Food

Promulgation Authorities: General Administration of Customs

Release Date: 2025-10-14

Effective Date: 2026-06-01

Source:https://www.moj.gov.cn/pub/sfbgw/flfggz/flfggzbmgz/202512/t20251224_529728.html

Original Name: 中华人民共和国海关进口食品境外生产企业注册管理规定

Order No. 280 of the General Administration of Customs

(Promulgated by Order No. 280 of the General Administration of Customs on October 14, 2025, and shall come into force as of June 1, 2026)

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1 In order to strengthen the registration administration of overseas manufacturers of imported food, these Provisions are formulated in accordance with the Food Safety Law of the People’s Republic of China and its implementing regulations, the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Import and Export Commodity Inspection and its implementing regulations, the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Entry and Exit Animal and Plant Quarantine and its implementing regulations, and the Special Provisions of the State Council on Strengthening the Supervision and Administration of the Safety of Food and Other Products, and other laws and administrative regulations.

Article 2 These Provisions shall apply to the registration administration of overseas enterprises engaged in the production, processing, and storage of food exported to the territory of China (hereinafter collectively referred to as overseas manufacturers of imported food). Overseas enterprises engaged in the production, processing, and storage of food additives and food-related products as specified in the preceding paragraph shall not be included in overseas manufacturers of imported food.

Article 3 The General Administration of Customs shall be uniformly responsible for the registration administration of overseas manufacturers of imported food.

Article 4 Overseas manufacturers of imported food shall be registered with the General Administration of Customs.

Article 5 The General Administration of Customs, in accordance with the principle of risk management, shall implement classified administration of overseas manufacturers of imported food based on the evaluation and review of the food safety management system and food safety conditions of the country (region) where such enterprises are located, in conjunction with the risk level of the relevant food, and determine the corresponding registration methods, application materials, review procedures, and other registration administration requirements.Where risk assessment indicates or evidence shows that the food safety risk of imported food has changed, the General Administration of Customs may adjust the corresponding registration administration requirements.

Chapter 2 Registration Requirements and Procedures

Article 6 The General Administration of Customs shall, based on analysis of factors such as food raw material sources, production and processing processes, food safety historical data, consumer groups, and consumption patterns, and in conjunction with international practice, determine and publish the Catalogue of Imported Food Requiring Official Recommendation for Registration (hereinafter referred to as the Catalogue).

Article 7 Registration requirements for overseas manufacturers of imported food:

(1) They shall be approved for establishment by the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located and be under its effective supervision;

(2) They shall have established an effective food safety and hygiene management and protection system, lawfully produce and export in the country (region) where they are located, and ensure that food exported to the territory of China complies with the relevant Chinese laws and regulations and national food safety standards;

(3) They shall comply with the relevant inspection and quarantine requirements as agreed between the General Administration of Customs and the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located.Overseas manufacturers of food listed in the Catalogue shall also obtain recommendation from the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located.

Article 8 For overseas manufacturers of food listed in the Catalogue, the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located shall conduct audit and inspection of the enterprises and issue audit and inspection reports and letters of recommendation for those that meet the registration requirements.

Article 9 Overseas manufacturers of imported food shall, on their own or by entrusting an agent, submit the following application materials to the General Administration of Customs:

(1) Enterprise registration application information;

(2) Enterprise identity documents, such as business licenses issued or certificates provided by the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located;

(3) A declaration undertaking compliance with the requirements of these Provisions.Overseas manufacturers of food listed in the Catalogue shall also submit the audit and inspection reports and letters of recommendation issued by the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located.

Where necessary, the General Administration of Customs may require enterprises to provide materials concerning the food safety and hygiene management and protection system, production types, production capacity, and the like.

Article 10 The content of the enterprise registration application information shall include the enterprise name, country (region) where it is located, address of production site, legal representative, contact person, contact information, registration number approved by the competent authority of the country (region) where it is located, and the categories of food applying for registration.

Article 11 Registration application materials shall be in Chinese or English.The competent authority of the country (region) where they are located and the overseas manufacturers of imported food shall be responsible for the authenticity, completeness, and legality of the relevant materials.

Article 12 The General Administration of Customs, based on the safety risk level of imported food, shall, on its own or by entrusting relevant institutions, conduct evaluation and review of overseas manufacturers of imported food applying for registration through written inspection, video inspection, on-site inspection, and combinations thereof.Overseas manufacturers of imported food and the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located shall assist in carrying out the aforementioned evaluation and review work.

Article 13 Based on the evaluation and review, the General Administration of Customs shall register the overseas manufacturers of imported food that meet the requirements, grant a registration number for China, and notify the overseas manufacturers of imported food in writing; for those that do not meet the requirements, registration shall not be granted, and the overseas manufacturers of imported food shall be notified in writing.

Article 14 When exporting food to the territory of China, enterprises that have obtained registration shall indicate on the food packaging the registration number for China or the registration number approved by the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located.

Article 15 The registration of overseas manufacturers of imported food shall be valid for five years.When granting registration to overseas manufacturers of imported food, the General Administration of Customs shall determine the start and end dates of the registration validity period.

Article 16 The General Administration of Customs shall uniformly publish the list of overseas manufacturers of imported food that have obtained registration.

Article 17 Where the food safety management system of the country (region) where the overseas manufacturers of imported food are located has been recognized by the General Administration of Customs and any of the following circumstances are met, the General Administration of Customs may, by written agreement with the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located, adopt a list-based registration approach for its enterprises:

(1) Where an import and export food safety cooperation agreement has been signed with the General Administration of Customs;

(2) Where cooperation documents, including agreements, memoranda, joint statements, etc., that include food safety cooperation content have been signed with China;

(3) Other circumstances where, upon risk assessment, the General Administration of Customs considers that a list-based registration approach may be adopted.

Article 18 Where a list-based registration approach is adopted, the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located shall submit the following materials to the General Administration of Customs:

(1) A list of food production enterprises recommended for registration in China;

(2) The application information set out in Article 10 of these Provisions;

(3) A declaration that the recommended enterprises meet the first paragraph of Article 7 of these Provisions;

(4) A declaration undertaking the continuous fulfillment of responsibilities agreed in bilateral cooperation documents.Upon review, the General Administration of Customs shall register the enterprises on the list that meet the requirements and grant registration numbers for China, and shall not register those that do not meet the requirements, and shall notify the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located in writing.

Chapter 3 Supervision and Administration

Article 19 The General Administration of Customs, based on the safety risk level of imported food, shall, on its own or by entrusting relevant institutions, conduct re-inspections to ascertain whether overseas manufacturers of imported food continue to meet the registration requirements.Overseas manufacturers of imported food and the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located shall assist in carrying out the aforementioned re-inspection work.

Article 20 During the validity period of registration, where registration information of overseas manufacturers of imported food changes, they shall submit a change application to the General Administration of Customs via the registration application channel, together with the following materials:

(1) A comparison table of changes to registration items;

(2) Supporting materials related to the changes.Where, upon assessment, the General Administration of Customs considers that changes may be made, changes shall be effected; where there exist circumstances such as relocation of production site, change of legal representative, or change of the registration number granted by the country (region) where the enterprise is located, which have a significant impact on the enterprise’s food safety and hygiene management and protection system, the General Administration of Customs shall not effect the change and shall notify the enterprise to re-apply for registration, and the registration number for China shall become invalid as of the date of notification.

Article 21 Upon expiry of the registration validity period, registration shall be automatically extended for a period of five years, except in any of the following circumstances:

(1) Where imported food is included in the list of food not subject to automatic extension of registration;

(2) Where the enterprise is undergoing rectification due to failure to meet registration requirements;

(3) Where the General Administration of Customs, in accordance with the law, has suspended import of the relevant food of the country (region) where the overseas manufacturer of imported food is located.The list of imported food not subject to automatic extension of registration as specified in item (1) of the preceding paragraph shall be separately published by the General Administration of Customs.

Article 22 Overseas manufacturers of food included in the list of food not subject to automatic extension of registration that need to extend registration shall, within three to twelve months prior to the expiry of the registration validity period, apply to the General Administration of Customs for extension of registration via the registration application channel. The extension of registration application materials shall include:

(1) Extension of registration application information;

(2) A declaration undertaking continuous compliance with registration requirements;

(3) Overseas manufacturers of food listed in the Catalogue shall also submit a declaration issued by the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located affirming continuous compliance with registration requirements.The General Administration of Customs shall extend registration for enterprises that meet the registration requirements, and the registration validity period shall be extended by five years.

Article 23 Where any of the following circumstances applies to registered overseas manufacturers of imported food, the General Administration of Customs shall cancel their registration, notify the overseas manufacturers of imported food, inform the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located, and publish the cancellation:

(1) Failure to apply for extension of registration as required;

(2) Voluntary application for cancellation by the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located or by the overseas manufacturer of imported food;

(3) Failure to continue meeting the requirement set out in item (1) of the first paragraph of Article 7 of these Provisions.

Article 24 The competent authority of the country (region) where the overseas manufacturers of imported food are located shall fulfill food safety supervision responsibilities, implement effective supervision over registered enterprises, and urge registered enterprises to continue to meet registration requirements. Upon discovering non-compliance with registration requirements, it shall immediately take risk prevention and mitigation measures, suspend export of relevant food to China by the relevant enterprises, inform the General Administration of Customs, and supervise rectification by the enterprises until registration requirements are met.Where overseas manufacturers of imported food discover non-compliance with registration requirements, they shall voluntarily suspend export of food to China and immediately take rectification measures until rectification meets registration requirements.

Article 25 Where the General Administration of Customs discovers that registered overseas manufacturers of imported food no longer meet registration requirements, it shall order them to make rectifications within a prescribed time limit, and notify the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located to urge rectification, and suspend import of food of the relevant enterprises during the rectification period.Upon completion of rectification, the enterprises shall submit a supervision and rectification report issued by the competent authority of the country (region) where they are located and a written declaration of compliance with registration requirements.

The General Administration of Customs shall review the rectification of the enterprise, and where the requirements are met, shall restore import of food of the relevant enterprises.

Article 26 Where the General Administration of Customs suspends and restores import of food of registered overseas manufacturers of imported food in accordance with Articles 24 and 25 of these Provisions, the list of relevant enterprises shall be published by the General Administration of Customs.

Article 27 Where any of the following circumstances applies to registered overseas manufacturers of imported food, the General Administration of Customs shall revoke their registration and make a public announcement:

(1) A major food safety incident occurs in respect of imported food due to the enterprise’s own reasons;

(2) Food exported to the territory of China is found to have food safety problems in entry inspection and quarantine, and the circumstances are serious;

(3) There are major problems in the enterprise’s food safety and hygiene management, and it cannot ensure that food exported to the territory of China meets safety and hygiene requirements;

(4) Failure to meet registration requirements after rectification;

(5) Provision of false materials or concealment of relevant circumstances;

(6) Refusal to cooperate with the General Administration of Customs in conducting re-inspections and accident investigations;

(7) Leasing, lending, transferring, reselling, or fraudulently using registration numbers;

(8) Granting registration to enterprises that do not have the qualifications to apply or do not meet the registration conditions;

(9) Other circumstances where registration may be revoked in accordance with the law.

Chapter 4 Supplementary Provisions

Article 28 Where the General Administration of Customs suspends import of the relevant food of the country (region) where overseas manufacturers of imported food are located in accordance with the law, applications for registration by the relevant food production enterprises of the said country (region) shall not be accepted during the suspension period.

Article 29 Where the relevant country (region) and China have other agreements regarding the registration administration of overseas manufacturers of imported food, such agreements shall prevail.

Article 30 The scope of overseas storage enterprises of imported food that are required to implement registration administration in accordance with these Provisions shall be separately published by the General Administration of Customs.The registration administration of overseas production enterprises of primary edible agricultural products shall be separately formulated by the General Administration of Customs.

Requirements for the administration of overseas manufacturers of food imported through cross-border e-commerce retail shall be handled in accordance with relevant provisions.

Article 31 The competent authority of the country (region) referred to in these Provisions means the official department of the country (region) where the overseas manufacturers of imported food are located that is responsible for the safety and hygiene supervision of food production enterprises.

Article 32 These Provisions shall be interpreted by the General Administration of Customs.

Article 33 These Provisions shall come into force as of June 1, 2026. The Provisions of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on the Registration Administration of Overseas Manufacturers of Imported Food promulgated by Order No. 248 of the General Administration of Customs on April 12, 2021 shall be repealed simultaneously.