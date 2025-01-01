Does Shopify Plugin: Langify Work in China?


What is Langify?

Langify is a Shopify translation app that enables e-commerce stores to offer multilingual content without the need for separate stores. It provides automatic translations, manual editing tools, and language switcher widgets to enhance international shopping experiences.

Is Langify Available in China?

Langify itself works in China, but Shopify’s infrastructure is partially restricted in the country due to The Great Firewall of China. Features that rely on external APIs, Google Translate, or Shopify’s global CDN may experience delays, incomplete translations, or missing content. Additionally, Langify’s integration with non-China-compliant payment gateways may cause checkout disruptions.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Langify in China by:

  • Providing local e-commerce solutions that comply with China’s internet regulations.
  • Ensuring translated content loads efficiently on China-based servers.
  • Optimising checkout and payment processing for Chinese customers.

