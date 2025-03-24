Does Paessler PRTG Work in China?

Paessler PRTG Network Monitor, developed by Paessler AG in 2003, is a network monitoring tool that provides real-time insights into IT infrastructure. It helps businesses track network performance, detect issues, and prevent downtime by offering a comprehensive suite of monitoring features, including bandwidth analysis, server monitoring, and cloud service tracking.
Paessler PRTG is available in China, but users may experience slow access or disruptions when connecting to Western-based servers. Some external integrations, such as cloud monitoring for AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, may not work efficiently due to China’s internet restrictions. Additionally, cross-border data transmission for real-time monitoring can be affected by The Great Firewall, impacting the tool’s effectiveness.
AppInChina enables businesses to use Paesller PRTG effectively in China by:
