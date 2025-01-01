Does Okendo Work in China?


What is Okendo?

Okendo, founded in 2018, is a customer review and ratings platform designed specifically for e-commerce brands. It integrates with Shopify and major e-commerce tools, enabling businesses to collect product reviews, user-generated content, and customer feedback to enhance conversions and credibility.

Is Okendo Available in China?

Okendo faces significant accessibility challenges in China due to its reliance on Google Cloud and other Western hosting services, which are frequently blocked or slowed down by The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, integrations with email marketing and advertising platforms may not function properly. Without an ICP Filing, businesses using Okendo may struggle with displaying reviews on their Chinese e-commerce sites.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures businesses can use customer reviews in China by:

  • Providing China-compliant review platforms that are fully accessible.
  • Obtaining an ICP filing to ensure legal website operation in China.
  • Offering integration solutions with domestic e-commerce and marketing platforms.

With AppInChina, businesses can showcase customer reviews without restrictions in China. Contact us today to get started!

