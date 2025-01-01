Does Okendo Work in China?

Okendo, founded in 2018, is a customer review and ratings platform designed specifically for e-commerce brands. It integrates with Shopify and major e-commerce tools, enabling businesses to collect product reviews, user-generated content, and customer feedback to enhance conversions and credibility.
Okendo faces significant accessibility challenges in China due to its reliance on Google Cloud and other Western hosting services, which are frequently blocked or slowed down by The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, integrations with email marketing and advertising platforms may not function properly. Without an ICP Filing, businesses using Okendo may struggle with displaying reviews on their Chinese e-commerce sites.
AppInChina ensures businesses can use customer reviews in China by:
