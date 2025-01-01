Microsoft Authenticator is a multi-factor authentication (MFA) app that enables secure logins for Microsoft accounts and other third-party services. Launched in 2016, it provides one-time passcodes, push notifications, and passwordless authentication to enhance security.
Microsoft Authenticator is not blocked in China, and core features like TOTP-based authentication work without issues. However, push notifications and cloud-based synchronisation may experience delays or failures due to The Great Firewall of China. Businesses relying on Microsoft services in China must ensure their authentication setup is compliant with local regulations, and any authentication system hosted in China requires ICP Filing.
AppInChina ensures seamless authentication for businesses in China by:
Make sure your business operations run smoothly in China—reach out to us x za for tailored solutions!