Firestore, also known as Cloud Firestore, is a flexible, scalable NoSQL cloud database from Google’s Firebase platform. It enables real-time data syncing and offline support across iOS, Android, and web apps. Firestore is commonly used for dynamic apps that require live updates, such as messaging, gaming, or social networking platforms.
Firestore allows developers to store and sync structured data with expressive queries, granular access control, and integration with other Firebase and Google Cloud services.
Firestore is not reliably accessible in China. The service depends on Google Cloud endpoints that are often blocked or throttled by the Great Firewall, making real-time syncing and data storage highly unstable or entirely non-functional.
Furthermore, Firestore does not offer China-based data hosting, which violates the data localisation and privacy requirements outlined in the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL). Using Firestore without proper adaptation can lead to data compliance risks and service outages.
