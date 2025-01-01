Does ClubExpress Work in China?


What is ClubExpress?

ClubExpress, founded in 2003, is a membership management software designed for clubs, associations, and nonprofit organisations. It provides tools for event management, member databases, email marketing, and website building, helping organisations streamline their operations.

Is ClubExpress Available in China?

ClubExpress faces major accessibility challenges in China due to its Western cloud-based hosting and reliance on third-party services that may be blocked or slowed down by The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, organisations using ClubExpress without an ICP Filing are legally non-compliant in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps membership organisations operate in China by:

  • Providing China-friendly membership management solutions for seamless functionality.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure website accessibility.
  • Replacing blocked integrations with China-compliant alternatives.

