Does BigMarker Work in China?

BigMarker, founded in 2010, is a cloud-based webinar, virtual event, and video conferencing platform designed for businesses, educators, and marketers. It allows users to host live, on-demand, and automated webinars, integrate with CRMs, and manage virtual conferences with interactive tools.
BigMarker’s availability in China is limited due to its Western-based cloud infrastructure, which can cause latency, buffering, and accessibility issues. The platform may experience connectivity problems when hosting or streaming events to Chinese users. Furthermore, BigMarker’s integrations with YouTube, Google Drive, and social media platforms will not function properly due to the restrictions put in place by The Great Firewall of China.
AppInChina ensures businesses can use webinar solutions in China by:
Contact us to host successful webinars without technical barriers in China.