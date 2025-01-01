Does BigMarker Work in China?


What is BigMarker?

BigMarker, founded in 2010, is a cloud-based webinar, virtual event, and video conferencing platform designed for businesses, educators, and marketers. It allows users to host live, on-demand, and automated webinars, integrate with CRMs, and manage virtual conferences with interactive tools.

Is BigMarker Available in China?

BigMarker’s availability in China is limited due to its Western-based cloud infrastructure, which can cause latency, buffering, and accessibility issues. The platform may experience connectivity problems when hosting or streaming events to Chinese users. Furthermore, BigMarker’s integrations with YouTube, Google Drive, and social media platforms will not function properly due to the restrictions put in place by The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures businesses can use webinar solutions in China by:

  • Providing localised webinar hosting to improve streaming performance.
  • Offering compliant alternatives to restricted integrations.
  • Ensuring legal and regulatory compliance with China’s cybersecurity laws, such as the ICP Filing

