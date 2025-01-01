Does Alchemer Work in China?


What is Alchemer?

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) is a survey and data collection platform that enables businesses to create custom surveys, collect responses, and analyse feedback. Founded in 2006, it is used for market research, customer feedback, and employee engagement.

Is Alchemer Available in China?

Alchemer is hosted outside of China, which can lead to slow loading times, incomplete survey submissions, or total inaccessibility due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, businesses conducting surveys in China must comply with data localisation laws, and any website hosting survey services requires ICP Filing to operate legally.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses collect survey data in China by:

  • Providing compliant survey hosting solutions to ensure reliable access.
  • Handling ICP Filing so survey platforms can operate legally.
  • Recommending alternative survey tools that function smoothly within China.

Want to run surveys without disruption in China? Contact us today!

Related Content

Does Sitecore Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?