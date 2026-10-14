How to Obtain China’s CCC Certification: Step-by-Step Guide

Companies importing or selling certain products in China must obtain China Compulsory Certification, commonly known as CCC or 3C certification, issued by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of China (CNCA). The requirement applies to specified products, including electrical equipment, household appliances, electronics and vehicles.

This guide explains how to determine whether CCC requirements apply, prepare an application and maintain certification after approval.

Key Points CCC is mandatory for products within China’s compulsory certification catalogue, subject to the applicable assessment route and exemptions.

Manufacturers, sellers and importers can apply. Certification must cover the relevant models, manufacturer and production factory.

The process generally includes document review, sample testing and, where required, factory inspection.

Overseas approvals such as CE or UL do not automatically replace CCC.

CCC certificates generally remain valid for five years, subject to ongoing supervision and compliance.

What Is China Compulsory Certification?

CCC assesses whether products meet the applicable Chinese standards and technical requirements, including safety and electromagnetic compatibility where relevant.

The CCC certificate identifies the approved products and production arrangements. The CCC mark is applied to certified products according to the relevant marking requirements.

The Official CCC mark

The State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, oversees the system. The Certification and Accreditation Administration of China, or CNCA, publishes certification rules and designated-body information.

Why Is CCC Required?

CCC provides a compulsory market-access check for specified products. Covered goods must meet the applicable requirements before release from factories, sale, import or use in other business activities.

Which Products Need CCC Certification?

CNCA’s August 2026 summary lists 106 product types across 17 categories. Examples include:

Product area Examples Electrical equipment Specified cables, plugs, sockets, low-voltage equipment and power tools Household appliances Refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and certain cooking appliances Electronics Computers, mobile user terminals, certain power supplies, power banks and specified lithium-ion batteries Lighting Specified luminaires and ballasts Vehicles and accessories Cars, motorcycles, electric bicycles, tyres and specified safety components Children’s products Toys, children’s vehicles and child restraint systems Other products Specified fire-safety products, building materials, gas appliances and EV charging equipment

These examples do not cover every product within each category. Check the official catalogue definitions against your product’s specifications, functions and intended use.

Who Needs CCC Certification?

Businesses manufacturing, importing or selling covered products must ensure that the required certification is in place. The manufacturer, seller or importer can act as the applicant.

must ensure that the required certification is in place. The manufacturer, seller or importer can act as the applicant. Overseas companies can apply through a designated certification body without necessarily establishing a Chinese subsidiary. The applicant, manufacturer and production factory may be different businesses and must be identified correctly.

If your supplier already has a CCC certificate, confirm it covers your exact models and factory, and that it remains valid, before relying on it.

How to Apply for CCC Certification

The following steps describe the ordinary third-party certification route. Requirements vary by product.

Step 1: Confirm the Certification Route

Check the product’s catalogue scope, applicable standards and implementation rules.

Select a certification body designated for your category. The China Quality Certification Centre, or CQC, is a popular testing authority.

Step 2: Prepare the Application Documents

The certification body will provide a product-specific checklist. Common documents include:

Registration documents for the applicant, manufacturer and factory.

Product specifications and model lists.

Manuals, photographs and rating labels.

Circuit diagrams or other technical drawings.

Critical-component and material lists.

Relevant manufacturing agreements, certificates and test reports.

Keep legal names, factory addresses and model references consistent across the application. Here are the CQC’s official application documents.

Step 3: Submit the Application

Register in the certification body’s online system and submit the required information. CQC accepts product certification applications through its official website.

The body reviews the documents and confirms the assessment arrangements, fees and sample requirements. Respond promptly to requests for corrections or additional information.

Step 4: Complete Sample Testing

Send the requested samples to the designated laboratory. Testing checks compliance with the applicable standards, including safety and electromagnetic compatibility where required.

Samples must match the products you intend to manufacture and supply. Eligible CB certificates and reports may support the assessment, but additional testing can still be required for Chinese standards or national differences.

Step 5: Complete Factory Inspection Where Required

The inspection checks the factory’s ability to consistently manufacture compliant products. It may cover component controls, production procedures, testing equipment and inspection records.

Overseas factories must cooperate with the applicable inspection arrangements. The inspection model and timing depend on the product rules and factory classification.

Step 6: Obtain the Certificate and Apply the Mark

The certification body evaluates the results and issues a certificate if the requirements are met.

Example of the CCC mark on a power bank.

Check the approved scope and apply the CCC mark correctly before commercial supply. CCC uses electronic certificates; paper certificates can also be issued and have the same legal effect.

How Long Does CCC Certification Take?

The management provisions specify certification within 90 days of application acceptance under normal circumstances for compliant products.

Allow time for document preparation, sample delivery, inspection arrangements and corrective work. Confirm the schedule with the certification body before committing to a launch date.

How Much Does the CCC Certification Cost?

CQC’s fee schedule, published on 9 June 2026, lists the following charges. Certification work carried out overseas is priced separately through negotiation.

Fee Published rate Application CNY 500 per certification unit Approval and registration CNY 800 per certification unit Product testing According to laboratory rates Initial factory inspection CNY 2,500 per inspector-day Follow-up inspection CNY 2,500 per inspector-day, plus applicable sampling tests Annual certificate fee CNY 100 per certificate Translation of non-Chinese application documents CNY 1,000 per certification unit CCC marks According to the separate marking fee schedule Paper certificate, if requested CNY 100 per set

An inspector-day means one inspector working for one day. Two inspectors working for one day therefore cost CNY 5,000 under this schedule.

Application and approval fees total CNY 1,300 per certification unit, before testing, inspection and additional charges. Applicants also pay inspectors’ return travel costs; CQC covers accommodation and meals.

For an overseas factory, request an itemised quotation confirming certification, testing, inspection, travel and ongoing supervision costs. Final charges follow CQC’s fee notice or agreed contract.

What Should You Do After Certification?

CCC certificates remain valid for five years, subject to continued compliance and supervision.

Apply for renewal within the prescribed 90-day period before expiry. Changes to approved components, product designs or production arrangements may require assessment and approval before implementation.

What Happens If You Do Not Have CCC Certification?

Missing certification can prevent compliant import or sale and lead to enforcement.

Article 66 of China’s Certification and Accreditation Regulations provides for correction orders and fines of CNY 50,000 to 200,000 for unauthorised release, sale, import or business use of uncertified catalogue products. Where the unlawful goods are worth less than RMB 10,000, the specified fine is up to twice their value. Illegal proceeds may also be confiscated.

Confirm certification before shipping, including when relying on a supplier’s existing certificate.

What CCC Changes Apply in 2026–2027?

Self-Declaration Conversion

Sixteen product types, including certain power tools, welding equipment and vehicle safety components, are moving from self-declaration to third-party certification.

Affected businesses must complete certificate conversion by 31 December 2026, with the new requirement effective from 1 January 2027. Check the announcement’s transitional provisions for existing goods.

Traceability QR Codes

A marking pilot covers power banks, electric bicycles and their safety accessories, and gas appliances and their safety accessories.

Newly certified products in these areas have required the prescribed traceability QR code since 1 March 2026. From 1 March 2027, it applies to all corresponding certified products, subject to the provisions for goods already supplied before that date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does CE or UL Certification Replace CCC?

No. Overseas approvals do not automatically replace CCC. Eligible test reports may support the application if accepted by the designated body.

Is CQC Certification the Same as CCC?

CQC is a certification organisation offering both CCC services and voluntary CQC mark certification. A voluntary CQC certificate does not replace mandatory CCC certification.

Can One Certificate Cover Several Models?

Yes, where the models meet the applicable certification-unit rules. Confirm coverage before adding variants.

Does a Certified Component Cover the Finished Product?

Not automatically. The finished product’s own CCC requirements must still be assessed.

Does Being Outside the Catalogue Mean No Other Approvals Are Needed?

No. Other standards, labelling and sector-specific requirements may still apply.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina can help you with your CCC certification application by:

Reviewing your product information and identifying the applicable requirements.

Helping you select a designated certification body.

Preparing application documents with your manufacturer.

Coordinating testing, factory inspection and responses to additional information requests.

Contact us with your product specifications and manufacturing details to get started.