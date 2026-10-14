How to Obtain China’s CCC Certification: Step-by-Step Guide

Companies importing or selling certain products in China must obtain China Compulsory Certification, commonly known as CCC or 3C certification, issued by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of China (CNCA). The requirement applies to specified products, including electrical equipment, household appliances, electronics and vehicles.
This guide explains how to determine whether CCC requirements apply, prepare an application and maintain certification after approval.
CCC assesses whether products meet the applicable Chinese standards and technical requirements, including safety and electromagnetic compatibility where relevant.
The CCC certificate identifies the approved products and production arrangements. The CCC mark is applied to certified products according to the relevant marking requirements.
The State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, oversees the system. The Certification and Accreditation Administration of China, or CNCA, publishes certification rules and designated-body information.
CCC provides a compulsory market-access check for specified products. Covered goods must meet the applicable requirements before release from factories, sale, import or use in other business activities.
CNCA’s August 2026 summary lists 106 product types across 17 categories. Examples include:
|Product area
|Examples
|Electrical equipment
|Specified cables, plugs, sockets, low-voltage equipment and power tools
|Household appliances
|Refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and certain cooking appliances
|Electronics
|Computers, mobile user terminals, certain power supplies, power banks and specified lithium-ion batteries
|Lighting
|Specified luminaires and ballasts
|Vehicles and accessories
|Cars, motorcycles, electric bicycles, tyres and specified safety components
|Children’s products
|Toys, children’s vehicles and child restraint systems
|Other products
|Specified fire-safety products, building materials, gas appliances and EV charging equipment
These examples do not cover every product within each category. Check the official catalogue definitions against your product’s specifications, functions and intended use.
The following steps describe the ordinary third-party certification route. Requirements vary by product.
Check the product’s catalogue scope, applicable standards and implementation rules.
Select a certification body designated for your category. The China Quality Certification Centre, or CQC, is a popular testing authority.
The certification body will provide a product-specific checklist. Common documents include:
Keep legal names, factory addresses and model references consistent across the application. Here are the CQC’s official application documents.
Register in the certification body’s online system and submit the required information. CQC accepts product certification applications through its official website.
The body reviews the documents and confirms the assessment arrangements, fees and sample requirements. Respond promptly to requests for corrections or additional information.
Send the requested samples to the designated laboratory. Testing checks compliance with the applicable standards, including safety and electromagnetic compatibility where required.
Samples must match the products you intend to manufacture and supply. Eligible CB certificates and reports may support the assessment, but additional testing can still be required for Chinese standards or national differences.
The inspection checks the factory’s ability to consistently manufacture compliant products. It may cover component controls, production procedures, testing equipment and inspection records.
Overseas factories must cooperate with the applicable inspection arrangements. The inspection model and timing depend on the product rules and factory classification.
The certification body evaluates the results and issues a certificate if the requirements are met.
Check the approved scope and apply the CCC mark correctly before commercial supply. CCC uses electronic certificates; paper certificates can also be issued and have the same legal effect.
The management provisions specify certification within 90 days of application acceptance under normal circumstances for compliant products.
Allow time for document preparation, sample delivery, inspection arrangements and corrective work. Confirm the schedule with the certification body before committing to a launch date.
CQC’s fee schedule, published on 9 June 2026, lists the following charges. Certification work carried out overseas is priced separately through negotiation.
|Fee
|Published rate
|Application
|CNY 500 per certification unit
|Approval and registration
|CNY 800 per certification unit
|Product testing
|According to laboratory rates
|Initial factory inspection
|CNY 2,500 per inspector-day
|Follow-up inspection
|CNY 2,500 per inspector-day, plus applicable sampling tests
|Annual certificate fee
|CNY 100 per certificate
|Translation of non-Chinese application documents
|CNY 1,000 per certification unit
|CCC marks
|According to the separate marking fee schedule
|Paper certificate, if requested
|CNY 100 per set
An inspector-day means one inspector working for one day. Two inspectors working for one day therefore cost CNY 5,000 under this schedule.
Application and approval fees total CNY 1,300 per certification unit, before testing, inspection and additional charges. Applicants also pay inspectors’ return travel costs; CQC covers accommodation and meals.
For an overseas factory, request an itemised quotation confirming certification, testing, inspection, travel and ongoing supervision costs. Final charges follow CQC’s fee notice or agreed contract.
CCC certificates remain valid for five years, subject to continued compliance and supervision.
Apply for renewal within the prescribed 90-day period before expiry. Changes to approved components, product designs or production arrangements may require assessment and approval before implementation.
Missing certification can prevent compliant import or sale and lead to enforcement.
Article 66 of China’s Certification and Accreditation Regulations provides for correction orders and fines of CNY 50,000 to 200,000 for unauthorised release, sale, import or business use of uncertified catalogue products. Where the unlawful goods are worth less than RMB 10,000, the specified fine is up to twice their value. Illegal proceeds may also be confiscated.
Confirm certification before shipping, including when relying on a supplier’s existing certificate.
Sixteen product types, including certain power tools, welding equipment and vehicle safety components, are moving from self-declaration to third-party certification.
Affected businesses must complete certificate conversion by 31 December 2026, with the new requirement effective from 1 January 2027. Check the announcement’s transitional provisions for existing goods.
A marking pilot covers power banks, electric bicycles and their safety accessories, and gas appliances and their safety accessories.
Newly certified products in these areas have required the prescribed traceability QR code since 1 March 2026. From 1 March 2027, it applies to all corresponding certified products, subject to the provisions for goods already supplied before that date.
No. Overseas approvals do not automatically replace CCC. Eligible test reports may support the application if accepted by the designated body.
CQC is a certification organisation offering both CCC services and voluntary CQC mark certification. A voluntary CQC certificate does not replace mandatory CCC certification.
Yes, where the models meet the applicable certification-unit rules. Confirm coverage before adding variants.
Not automatically. The finished product’s own CCC requirements must still be assessed.
No. Other standards, labelling and sector-specific requirements may still apply.
AppInChina can help you with your CCC certification application by:
Contact us with your product specifications and manufacturing details to get started.