Background

incident.io is a platform for on-call and incident response, with an AI agent that finds the root cause of incidents and helps teams get from alert to resolution faster. To support customers with responders in Mainland China, the company needed to adapt its service to local regulatory requirements, app distribution channels and notification infrastructure.

For an on-call platform, reaching the right person during an incident is central to the service. Supporting China-based teams therefore required particular attention to how urgent alerts would reach users on local devices and phone numbers.

Challenge

incident.io needed to address four main challenges:

Local operating requirements: The company needed support with the filing, licensing and hosting arrangements involved in providing its service in China. This includes the ICP Filing, PSB Filing, Mobile App Filing, and Software Copyright Certificate.

The company needed support with the filing, licensing and hosting arrangements involved in providing its service in China. This includes the ICP Filing, PSB Filing, Mobile App Filing, and Software Copyright Certificate. Personal information collection: incident.io wanted to understand which personal information it should avoid collecting and identify the adjustments needed for its China service.

incident.io wanted to understand which personal information it should avoid collecting and identify the adjustments needed for its China service. Mobile app distribution: Responders needed a dedicated China app available through local distribution channels. The international app could not reliably deliver notifications inside Mainland China.

Responders needed a dedicated China app available through local distribution channels. The international app could not reliably deliver notifications inside Mainland China. Urgent notification delivery: Android notifications required integration with local manufacturers’ push channels. The China iOS app also needed a different approach to urgent alerts because its notifications could not bypass silent mode.

Solution

AppInChina worked with incident.io to address the regulatory and technical requirements together.

We supported the ICP Filing, Commercial ICP License, PSB Filing and other regulatory work, alongside arrangements for AWS cloud hosting. These formed part of the operating arrangements for the China service.

“AppInChina helped us bring our on-call service to Mainland China. They guided us through the ICP filing and licensing process, advised us on what personal data to avoid collecting and helped us arrange hosting on AWS China. They also published our dedicated app on the Apple App Store in China and five local Android stores. Our early-access customers can now page colleagues through the push services built into supported Android phones or reach them on their Chinese mobile numbers by text or voice call.” — Mike Fisher, Product Engineer

To address personal information concerns, we provided guidance on data collection, including a list of information incident.io should exclude. This gave the company a practical reference for reviewing its product’s data collection and identifying changes for China.

For app publishing, we supported the preparation and publishing of a dedicated China app for iOS and Chinese Android stores. The separate release accommodated the distribution and notification requirements of the local mobile ecosystem. We published their app on the following app stores:

To support alert delivery, we helped source and set up Alibaba Cloud China (Aliyun) services for automated voice calls and SMS, alongside Aliyun EMAS push notification support. This work supported the local communication services needed to reach responders using Chinese devices and phone numbers.

Outcomes

On-call support extended to Mainland China: incident.io now offers its China on-call service in early access. Customers can include China-based responders using the mobile, SMS and voice channels supported locally.

incident.io now offers its China on-call service in early access. Customers can include China-based responders using the mobile, SMS and voice channels supported locally. A dedicated app available through local stores: The China app, 事件incidentio , is available on iOS and through the stores of five Android manufacturers: Xiaomi, vivo, Honor, Huawei, and OPPO. Responders have an installation route suited to their local devices.

The China app, , is available on iOS and through the stores of five Android manufacturers: Xiaomi, vivo, Honor, Huawei, and OPPO. Responders have an installation route suited to their local devices. Notification options adapted to China: Supported Android devices use manufacturers’ own push channels, while SMS and voice provide additional ways to reach responders. These channels are particularly relevant for urgent alerts, given the China iOS app’s inability to override silent mode.

Conclusion

AppInChina helped incident.io address the regulatory and technical requirements involved in supporting on-call users in Mainland China. incident.io now offers on-call functionality in China through an early-access deployment, with SMS, voice and dedicated Android and iOS apps.

If you are planning to deploy a B2B app or SaaS platform in China, contact us to discuss compliance, hosting, distribution and local integrations.