incident.io is a platform for on-call and incident response, with an AI agent that finds the root cause of incidents and helps teams get from alert to resolution faster. To support customers with responders in Mainland China, the company needed to adapt its service to local regulatory requirements, app distribution channels and notification infrastructure.
For an on-call platform, reaching the right person during an incident is central to the service. Supporting China-based teams therefore required particular attention to how urgent alerts would reach users on local devices and phone numbers.
incident.io needed to address four main challenges:
AppInChina worked with incident.io to address the regulatory and technical requirements together.
We supported the ICP Filing, Commercial ICP License, PSB Filing and other regulatory work, alongside arrangements for AWS cloud hosting. These formed part of the operating arrangements for the China service.
“AppInChina helped us bring our on-call service to Mainland China. They guided us through the ICP filing and licensing process, advised us on what personal data to avoid collecting and helped us arrange hosting on AWS China. They also published our dedicated app on the Apple App Store in China and five local Android stores. Our early-access customers can now page colleagues through the push services built into supported Android phones or reach them on their Chinese mobile numbers by text or voice call.” — Mike Fisher, Product Engineer
To address personal information concerns, we provided guidance on data collection, including a list of information incident.io should exclude. This gave the company a practical reference for reviewing its product’s data collection and identifying changes for China.
For app publishing, we supported the preparation and publishing of a dedicated China app for iOS and Chinese Android stores. The separate release accommodated the distribution and notification requirements of the local mobile ecosystem. We published their app on the following app stores:
To support alert delivery, we helped source and set up Alibaba Cloud China (Aliyun) services for automated voice calls and SMS, alongside Aliyun EMAS push notification support. This work supported the local communication services needed to reach responders using Chinese devices and phone numbers.
AppInChina helped incident.io address the regulatory and technical requirements involved in supporting on-call users in Mainland China. incident.io now offers on-call functionality in China through an early-access deployment, with SMS, voice and dedicated Android and iOS apps.
If you are planning to deploy a B2B app or SaaS platform in China, contact us to discuss compliance, hosting, distribution and local integrations.