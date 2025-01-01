Does Megaphone Work in China?

Founded in 2015 and acquired by Spotify in 2020, Megaphone is a podcast hosting and monetisation platform designed for publishers and advertisers. It offers dynamic ad insertion, audience analytics, and distribution to major podcast directories, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Megaphone relies on Western hosting infrastructure and integrates with Spotify, which is restricted in China due to The Great Firewall. Additionally, the platform’s analytics and ad services depend on external CDNs and third-party tracking technologies that may be blocked or unreliable. To ensure podcast accessibility in China, businesses must consider local hosting services and ICP Filing for legal compliance.
AppInChina ensures podcast reach in China by:
To make your podcast accessible in China, contact us!